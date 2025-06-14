Barbra Banda Scores Game-Winning Goal as Pride Defeat Bay FC 1-0

June 14, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







San Jose, Calif. - Orlando Pride (8-3-1, 25 points) defeated Bay FC (4-5-3, 15 points) via 1 -0 scoreline at PayPal Park on Friday night. The win serves as the second consecutive win for the Pride at PayPal Park as the team has now won every match of the series between the two sides posting a perfect 3-0-0 record.

The Pride were backed by a game winning goal from forward Barbra Banda in 58th minute. Banda now has eight goals on the season, which is the second most in the NWSL. The Zambian international now has four goals in her last two road matches and secured her ninth career game winning goal for Orlando which is the second-most in the NWSL since the start of the 2024 season. Carson Pickett earned the assist on the Banda finish, her second of the season. Pickett and Banda also combined for the game winning goal in the Pride's last trip to PayPal Park.

Goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse made five saves on the night, earning her second consecutive shutout and her fifth of the season, which is tied for the most in the NWSL. The clean sheet is also Moorhouse's 25th regular season shutout, and she is the 10th goalkeeper all time to reach that milestone and the first in Pride history. The English international also became the 7th goalkeeper in league history to register 35 regular season wins.

Scoring Summary:

58' Barbra Banda (Carson Pickett) - ORL 1, BAY 0

Head Coach Seb Hines:

"I thought in the first half we played some really good football without threatening their goal. Bay made it difficult for us to find any sort of success in that attacking third. Second half, it was a quick free kick, and Barbra [Banda] does really well to get a shot off. We were 1-0 up and we showed our character towards the end, throwing our bodies on the line and making sure that we don't concede. When we take the lead in games we become very difficult to play against. I was really proud of the players and their effort and their commitment and everything they put into it to get the three points."

Match Notes:

Barbra Banda scored her eighth goal of the season with her second half finish. Banda has now scored in both her trips to PayPal Park.

Banda now has 11 goals away from home, which is tied for second most away goals in the NWSL since she entered the league last season.

Carson Pickett earned her second assist of the season on the Banda finish, which is the most on the Pride.

Anna Moorhouse is now the 10th goalkeeper in NWSL history to earn 25 regular season shutouts.

Head Coach Seb Hines made five changes to the Starting XI after his side's last match against the Houston Dash with Summer Yates, Cori Dyke, Angelina, Marta and Barbra Banda entering the lineup.

Next Match:

Orlando Pride will hit the road one last time before the July break as they head to Lynn Family Stadium to take on Racing Louisville on Friday, June 20 at 8 p.m. ET. That match is set to be broadcast on NWSL+.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.