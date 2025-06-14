Bay FC Shows Strong But Falls, 1-0, to Orlando Pride

June 14, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Bay FC fell 1-0 to defending champion Orlando Pride Friday night at PayPal Park, bringing to a close the club's three-match unbeaten streak. A 58th minute score by Orlando forward Barbra Banda was the only blemish on an otherwise strong performance by Bay FC, who outplayed their foes on the stat sheet with a season-high 20 shots and a plethora of scoring chances as time ticked down.

"I thought overall that it was a good performance from our team. It showed we can go toe to toe with the NWSL Champions," said Bay FC Head Coach Albertin Montoya. "We were dangerous with certain opportunities, just a free kick caught us a bit by surprise, but that's something we can fix. Overall, a good performance."

Each backline stood tall in the first half, limiting opportunities on both ends. Bay FC had the best chance of the early goings as midfielder Taylor Huff came close to her first career goal ten minutes in. Service from forward Karlie Lema on the right flank was met by the Ohio native at the penalty spot, but her high-powered effort was kept out by a diving stop from Orlando goalkeeper Anna Morehouse between the sticks.

Earning the starting nod for her first career NWSL regular season appearance, goalkeeper Emmie Allen showed well for the home side. The North Carolina product tallied a pair of big saves before the halftime break, denying Barbra Banda, who started the night as the NWSL Golden Boot leader, with an impressive leaping stop in the 35th minute after Orlando took possession on the counter. Another stop in first half stoppage time denied forward Marta as the Brazilian legend let loose an attempt entering the penalty area. Allen finished the contest with three saves.

Bay FC nearly broke a scoreless deadlock before the hour mark. Defender Caprice Dydasco rattled the crossbar from distance on a recycled corner kick opportunity, coming just inches from finding her first goal of the season. Orlando netted the game's lone score on the ensuing turn, taking advantage of a quick restart to put the ball at the feet of Banda, who's effort from the six-yard box deflected off a Bay FC defender and into the net.

Changes heading into the final half hour helped Bay FC pin Orlando back. A corner kick with 12 minutes to go fell out of the keeper's hands in traffic, falling to forward Penelope Hocking, but her effort was cleared off the line before being sent away. Moments later, midfielder Caroline Conti tried her luck on a first-touch shot after receiving at the top of the penalty box but was denied by the outstretched hands of the goalkeeper. Forward Rachel Kundananji caused fits for the visiting backline as time ticked down, but wouldn't break through before the final whistle sounded.

Bay FC is back in action Saturday, June 21 as the club travels to face Gotham FC at Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, New Jersey. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. PT, and the match will broadcast on ION. It's the club's final match until late July when Angel City FC and Japan's Urawa Red Diamonds visit for a pair of club friendlies.

Bay FC v Orlando Pride

June 13, 2025

PayPal Park, San Jose, Calif.

Kickoff: 7:10 p.m.

Weather: 69 degrees, clear

Attendance: 12,127

Discipline

BAY - Lema (caution) 31'

Scoring Summary

ORL - Banda (Pickett) 58'

Goals 1 2 F

Bay FC 0 0 0

Orlando Pride 0 1 1

Starting Lineups:

Bay FC: Allen, Malonson, Hubly, Dahlkemper (C), Dydasco, Pickett (Conti 68'), Bebar, Huff (Bailey 68'), Oshoala (Hocking 65'), Kundananji, Lema (Hill 65')

Unused Substitutes: Lowder, Boade, Shepherd, Anderson, Moreau

Orlando Pride: Morehouse, Dyke, Madaner, Sams, Pickett (Hernandez 66'), Yates (Abello 89'), McCutcheon, Marta (C) (Doyle 66'), Costantino, Banda (Chilufya 89'), Watt (Lemos 73')

Unused Substitutes: Crone, Chavoshi, Villacorta







