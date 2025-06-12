Utah Royals FC Hosts Gotham FC

June 12, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HERRIMAN, Utah - Utah Royals FC (1-8-2, 5 pts, 13th NWSL) return to Sandy to host 2023 NWSL Champions Gotham FC (3-5-3, 12 pts, 10th NWSL) on Friday, June 13, at 7:30 p.m. MT

The Royals enter this matchup following a 3-2 away defeat to Racing Louisville. Utah struck first in the 3rd minute when in-form Brecken Mozingo's shot was deflected into the net, marking her third consecutive game with a goal. However, Utah's lead lasted only six minutes, as Emma Sears brought Louisville level in the 9th minute. The home side then took the lead in the 26th minute through Ellie Jean. Trailing 2-1, Utah equalized with a perfectly timed run and composed finish from Bianca St-Georges, her second goal of the season. After a four-goal first half, both teams settled into a more disciplined defensive rhythm. In the 76th minute, Spaniard Ana Tejada received a second yellow card- resulting in the first red card in Utah Royals FC history. Racing Louisville capitalized on the advantage, eventually breaking down the 10-woman Utah side and scoring the game-winner in the 85th minute.

In the first meeting of the 2024 season, Utah traveled to face Gotham FC on September 22, falling in a narrow 1-0 defeat. Gotham got on the board in the 3rd minute, and the Royals were unable to find an equalizer. In the season finale, Utah hosted Gotham FC in Sandy on November 1, the final match of the 2024 NWSL regular season. An injury-stricken Royals side fell 4-1 at home, with the lone goal scored by Hannah Betfort.

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

WATCH LIVE on KMYU with JP Chunga and Carla Haslam:: Utah Royals FC vs. Gotham FC | America First Field | 7:00 p.m. MT | KMYU (2.2 over air / 12 satellite / 643 Comcast HD)

OR

WATCH LIVE on NWSL+ with Jenn Hildreth and Gary Bailey:: Utah Royals FC vs Gotham FC | America First Field | 7:30 p.m. MT

OR

LISTEN via KSL Sports Radio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) starting at 7:00 p.m. MT

Gotham FC enters this match following a 2-1 home loss to league leaders Kansas City Current. Before hosting the Current, Gotham traveled to Mexico to compete in the inaugural CONCACAF W Champions Cup. The Bats went on to win the tournament, defeating Club América 3-1 in the semifinals and edging Tigres UANL Women 1-0 in the final. Prior to their Champions Cup run, Gotham had struggled in regular season play, earning just one win in their previous five matches- falling to Portland, beating Washington, drawing with Chicago, and losing to both Louisville and San Diego.

Following Friday night's match, Utah Royals FC will remain at home to host former head coach Laura Harvey and Seattle Reign on June 21, as part of the club's Juneteenth celebration. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. MT. Tickets for the match are available at https://www.rsl.com/utahroyals/tickets/single.







