San Diego Wave FC Forward Chiamaka Okwuchukwu Placed on Season-Ending Injury List
July 30, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
San Diego Wave FC News Release
SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC announced today the Club has placed forward Chiamaka Okwuchukwu on the Season-Ending Injury List. Okwuchukwu sustained a lower leg injury and will be out for the remainder of the 2025 season.
The 19-year-old attacker signed with the Wave in January of this year, making her debut on March 29 against Orlando Pride where she scored just 1 minute and 32 seconds after subbing on, marking the second fastest debut goal in NWSL history. Okwuchukwu appeared in three total matches for the Wave logging one goal and 144 total minutes.
