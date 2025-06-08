Spirit Earns 3-1 Win over North Carolina Courage in Front of 17,625 at Audi Field

June 8, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington, D.C. - The Spirit returned to Audi Field after the side's 2-1 win on the road against Seattle Reign FC on May 23 to face the North Carolina Courage. With 17,625 fans in attendance, the sixth-most in club history, Audi Field kept its rowdy energy while cheering on the Spirit.

In the first meeting of the season with the Courage, the Spirit wasted no time breaking down North Carolina's back line and sending shots to the back of the net. Brittany Ratcliffe made her presence known right off the bat assisting and netting a goal in the first half.

Though the Courage maintained majority possession throughout the first half, the Spirit was able to break through on a cross by Ratcliffe leading to a goal from midfielder Courtney Brown in the 24th minute. This tally marked Brown's second career goal and Ratcliffe's first regular season assist since 2017.

Three minutes later, fresh off the momentum of the first goal, Ratcliffe headed the ball into the back of the net on a ball from Casey Krueger in the 27th minute. The play resulted in both Ratcliffe's tenth career regular season goal and Krueger's tenth career regular season assist. The Courage responded to the Spirit with a goal from midfielder Manaka Matsukubo assisted by Feli Rauch in the 32nd minute.

The Spirit started fast in the second half, putting up multiple shot attempts from the start. After a number of attempts, Gift Monday scored for the Spirit in the 58th minute off an assist from Narumi Miura. This was Monday's fourth goal in eight matches and Miura's second assist this season. Monday was a changemaker on offense leading multiple breakaways for the Spirit through the Courage's defense throughout the match. The Courage didn't give up, following with four attempted shots in less than three minutes but the Spirit's back line stayed strong. In the end, the Spirit took the 3-1 win over the Courage. Today's win put the Spirit tied on points with Orlando for second place in the NWSL.

The Spirit will hit the road to take on Portland Thorns FC at Providence Park in Oregon on Sunday, June 15, airing on CBS at 4 p.m. ET. Washington has not lost a road match this season, standing at 5-0-0, tied with the 2018 Courage for the best away start to a season in NWSL history.

The Spirit will return home to Audi Field on Sunday, August 3 after the International break, you can get tickets HERE.

-NWSL Match Report-

Match: Washington Spirit vs. North Carolina Courage

Date: Sunday, June 8, 2025

Venue: Audi Field (Washington, D.C.)

Kickoff: 4:00 p.m. EDT

Weather: Overcast, mid-70s

Scoring Summary:

Goals 1 2 F

Washington 2 1 0

North Carolina 1 0 0

WAS - Courtney Brown - 24' (assisted by Brittany Ratcliffe)

WAS - Brittany Ratcliffe - 27' (assisted by Casey Krueger)

NC - Manaka Matsukubo - 32' (assisted by Feli Rauch)

WAS - Gift Monday - 58' (assisted by Narumi Miura)

Lineups:

WAS: 1 - Aubrey Kingsbury; 3 - Casey Krueger; 4 - Rebeca Bernal (25 - Kysha Sylla, 60'); 14 - Gabby Carle; 24 - Esme Morgan (9 - Tara McKeown, 46'); 5 - Narumi Miura; 7 - Croix Bethune; 17 - Hal Hershfelt; 13 - Brittany Ratcliffe (8 - Makenna Morris, 60'); 16 - Courtney Brown (19 - Rosemonde Kouassi, 46'); 21 - Gift Monday (22 - Heather Stainbrook, 74')

Unused Substitutes: 28 - Sandy MacIver; 34 - Kiley Dulaney; 35 - Meg Boade

NC: 1 - Casey Murphy; 3 - Kaleigh Kurtz; 7 - Malia Berkely (27 - Maycee Bell, 54') ; 11 - Feli Rauch (25 - Meredith Speck, 83'); 13 - Ryan Williams; 10 - Denise O'Sullivan; 12 - Natalia Staude; 16 - Riley Jackson (19 - Jaedyn Shaw, 72'); 2 - Ashley Sanchez (20 - Shinomi Koyama, 54'); 22 - Cortnee Vine (8 - Brianna Pinto, 72'); 34 - Manaka Matsukubo

Unused Substitutes: 44 - Marisa Jordan; 14 - Tyler Lussi; 30 - Hannah Betfort; 77 - Aline Gomes

Stats Summary: WAS / NC

Shots: 11 / 15

Shots On Goal: 5 / 9

Saves: 7 / 2

Fouls: 12 / 13

Offsides: 2 / 3

Misconduct Summary: 

