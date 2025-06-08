NC Courage Head Coach Sean Nahas to Miss Sunday's Match

June 8, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Due to unforeseen personal reasons, NC Courage Head Coach Sean Nahas will not be with the team for today's away match against the Washington Spirit. Assistant coach Nathan Thackeray will assume the head coaching duties.

We appreciate respect for Sean's privacy and look forward to having him back with the team soon.

The Courage face the Washington Spirit at 4 p.m. ET at Audi Field. The match will stream live on Paramount+ and NWSL+.







