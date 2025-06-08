NC Courage Head Coach Sean Nahas to Miss Sunday's Match
June 8, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
North Carolina Courage News Release
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Due to unforeseen personal reasons, NC Courage Head Coach Sean Nahas will not be with the team for today's away match against the Washington Spirit. Assistant coach Nathan Thackeray will assume the head coaching duties.
We appreciate respect for Sean's privacy and look forward to having him back with the team soon.
The Courage face the Washington Spirit at 4 p.m. ET at Audi Field. The match will stream live on Paramount+ and NWSL+.
Check out the North Carolina Courage Statistics
National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 8, 2025
- NC Courage Head Coach Sean Nahas to Miss Sunday's Match - North Carolina Courage
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent North Carolina Courage Stories
- NC Courage Head Coach Sean Nahas to Miss Sunday's Match
- Notes & Quotes: NC Courage at Washington Spirit
- Manaka Matsukubo Named to NWSL Best Xi for May
- NC Courage to Host Tigres Femenil on July 9
- Courage unbeaten run ends at four matches in away loss to San Diego