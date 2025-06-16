Portland Thorns FC Goalkeeper Morgan Messner Signs Contract Extension

June 16, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Portland Thorns FC News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - Portland Thorns FC announced today that goalkeeper Morgan Messner has signed a one-year contract extension through the 2026 season.

"Having the opportunity to represent this city and club has been an honor, and I feel so lucky to be a Thorn," Messner said. "I'm extremely grateful for the club's belief and investment in my growth and development, and I truly couldn't think of a better place to continue my professional career. Portland is such a special city, with incredible supporters, and I'm so excited for all that's ahead as I continue to wear this crest."

Messner, 25, signed for Portland after impressing as a non-roster invitee during the 2025 preseason and recently made her Thorns debut in the Concacaf W Champions Cup, posting a clean sheet in a 3-0 victory against Club América to help Portland clinch third place in the inaugural edition of the tournament.

Messner's professional career began last year with San Diego Wave FC, where she featured in the NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup and hoisted the 2024 NWSL Challenge Cup.







