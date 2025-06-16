Gotham FC Midfielder Stella Nyamekye Named to Ghana's Provisional Roster for WAFCON 2024

JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Gotham FC midfielder Stella Nyamekye has been named to the provisional 24-player Ghana Women's National Team roster for the 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations, scheduled to take place in July 2025, the Ghana Football Association announced Monday.

This will mark Nyamekye's first appearance at WAFCON, having previously featured only in youth international competitions. She represented Ghana at the 2024 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup, where she recorded two goals and one assist and led the team in shots on goal with 22.

Nyamekye made her senior international debut for Ghana on Feb. 19, 2023, in a 3-0 friendly win over Benin.

Ghana will compete in Group C, opening tournament play against South Africa on July 7 at 12 p.m. ET. The Black Queens will then face Mali on July 11 at 12 p.m. ET and Tanzania on July 14 at 3 p.m. ET.

Nyamekye, 19, has made two substitute appearances for Gotham FC this season, totaling 24 minutes. She joined the club ahead of the 2025 NWSL campaign.







