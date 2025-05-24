Portland Thorns FC Claim Bronze with 3-0 Win against Club América

May 24, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Portland Thorns FC vs. Club América

MONTERREY, Mexico - Portland Thorns FC beat Club América 3-0 on Saturday evening to close out its participation in the inaugural Concacaf W Champions Cup with a third-place finish.

The Thorns came out in the first half with a few new faces on the pitch, seeing three debuts in goalkeeper Morgan Messner (club), rookie defender Moira Kelley (professional) and rookie midfielder Carissa Boeckmann (professional) as well as a first start of the season for midfielder Sophie Hirst.

With the rotated lineup, the Thorns had an opportunity to showcase new attacking partnerships which came into fruition when Boeckmann set up rookie forward Pietra Tordin to open the scoring just before the end of the first half.

The Thorns doubled their lead minutes into the second half when Tordin passed the ball along to forward Payton Linnehan, who showcased her ability to beat defenders with her dribbling skills and sent the ball into the top right corner.

Midfielder Olivia Moultrie would close the match out with a third unanswered Portland goal in the final minutes of the match, and the Thorns held out defensively to keep ahold of the clean sheet.

TEAM NOTES

The Thorns had three starters debut: Goalkeeper Morgan Messner (club debut), defender Moira Kelley (professional debut) and midfielder Carissa Boeckmann (professional debut).

Forward Pietra Tordin has opened the scoring for Portland in both career starts.

Forward Payton Linnehan scored her second goal of the year. With her goal, she finished as Portland's joint-top scorer in the tournament with 3 goals alongside Christine Sinclair and Izzy D'Aquila (the top-scorer of players on the active roster).

Midfielder Olivia Moultrie scored her first goal of the tournament and her second goal of 2025.

Rookies Boeckmann, Tordin and Hanks recorded assists. It was the first career assist for both Boeckmann and Tordin.

Messner recorded her first Thorns clean sheet.

Midfielder Sophie Hirst registered her first start of the year.

Defender Sam Hiatt donned the captain's armband for the first time this season.

UP NEXT: Portland Thorns are back in NWSL action on Saturday, June 7, hitting the road to Bay FC. Kickoff from PayPal Park is scheduled for at 4:30 pm PT on ION.

GOAL-SCORING BREAKDOWN

FIRST HALF

POR - Pietra Tordin (Carissa Boeckmann) 45': Boeckmann would cross the ball into the keeper's box to find an open Tordin who brought the ball down and struck it into the net with a right-footed shot.

SECOND HALF

POR - Payton Linnehan (Pietra Tordin) 52': After receiving the pass from Tordin, Linnehan dribbled the ball into the box, won the 1v1 battle against the America defender and curled the ball into the top right corner past the diving keeper.

POR - Olivia Moultrie (Caiya Hanks) 81': Timing her run into the box, Moultrie controlled the pass from Hanks and struck the ball past the charging the keeper.

LINEUPS

Portland Thorns FC (4-3-3): Morgan Messner, Moira Kelley (Reyna Reyes 45'), Isabella Obaze (Jayden Perry 77'), Sam Hiatt-C, Kaitlyn Torpey, Sophie Hirst, Carissa Boeckmann (Sam Coffey 73'), Mimi Alidou (Jessie Fleming 63'), Alexa Spaanstra (Olivia Moultrie 73'), Pietra Tordin, Payton Linnehan (Caiya Hanks 63')

Subs not used: Bella Bixby, Haley Craig, Hina Sugita, Reilyn Turner, Deyna Castellanos

Club América (4-4-2): Itzel Velasco, Karina Rodriguez, Irene Guerrero, Kiana Palacios-C (Natalia Mauleon 83'), Priscila Da Silva (Monsterrat Saldivar 24'), Scarlett Camberos, Kimberly Rodriguez (Alexa Soto 56'), Sabrina Enciso, Nancy Antonio, Nicolette Hernandez, Jana Gutierrez

Subs not used: Sandra Paños, Renatta Cota, Jocelyn Orejel, Noemi Granados, Sarah Luebbert, Alondra Cabanillas

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

POR: Morgan Messner (Yellow) 57'

AME: Irene Guerrero (Yellow) 48'

MATCH STATS

POR | AME

Goals: 3|0

Assists: 3|0

Possession: 39|61

Shots: 12|8

Shots on Target: 5|2

Fouls: 8|9

Offsides: 3|0

Corner Kicks: 6|4

