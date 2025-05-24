Washington Spirit Forward Rosemonde Kouassi Called up to Ivory Coast Women's National Team
May 24, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Washington Spirit News Release
Washington, D.C. - Washington Spirit standout forward Rosemonde Kouassi has been called up to the Ivory Coast Women's National Team for the federation's upcoming friendlies against Ghana, the Ivorian Football Federation announced today.
Kouassi made her senior debut for the Ivorian national team during the 2020 Confederation of African Football (CAF) Women's Olympic qualifying tournament, helping Ivory Coast to the semifinals before falling to eventual runner-up Cameroon.
Ivory Coast's May/June Friendly Schedule:
vs Ghana | Friday, May 30 at 12 p.m. EDT (Stade Félix Houphouët Boigny, Abidjan, Ivory Coast)
vs Ghana | Tuesday, June 3 at 12 p.m. EDT (Stade Félix Houphouët Boigny, Abidjan, Ivory Coast)
Kouassi has appeared in 15 total matches for the Spirit since joining the side last summer. With one goal and four assists so far in her NWSL career, Kouassi is a consistent attacking threat for the Spirit.
The Spirit will take the pitch at Audi Field next on Sunday, June 8 when the side takes on the North Carolina Courage in the club's annual Juneteenth match. Single match tickets are available.
National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 24, 2025
- Washington Spirit Forward Rosemonde Kouassi Called up to Ivory Coast Women's National Team - Washington Spirit
- Notes & Quotes: NC Courage vs. San Diego Wave FC - North Carolina Courage
- Preview: Chicago Stars FC vs. Kansas City Current - Chicago Stars FC
- Spirit Continues Hot Start on the Road With 2-1 Win in Seattle - Washington Spirit
- Barbra Banda Scores First Hat Trick in Orlando Pride History as Pride Beat Royals, 3-1 - Orlando Pride
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Washington Spirit Stories
- Washington Spirit Forward Rosemonde Kouassi Called up to Ivory Coast Women's National Team
- Spirit Continues Hot Start on the Road With 2-1 Win in Seattle
- Spirit Heads West to Face Seattle Reign FC Looking to Secure Fifth Straight Away Win
- Washington Spirit's Makenna Morris Called up to U.S. Under-23 Women's National Team
- Washington Spirit Defender Gabby Carle Called up to Canada Women's National Team