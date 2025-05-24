Amorós Picks Team for Concacaf Trophy Showdown

May 24, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Gotham FC coach Juan Carlos Amorós made no changes to his team's starting lineup for the inaugural final of the Concacaf W Champions Cup with places in the 2026 FIFA Women's Champions Cup and 2028 FIFA Women's Club World Cup on the line.

Kickoff is set for 10 p.m. ET at Estadio Universitario in Monterrey, Mexico. Paramount Plus will carry tonight's English broadcast of the match, while ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ will have a Spanish-language broadcast. For international viewers, the match will be on ESPN2 in Mexico and on Disney+ in Canada, the Caribbean, Central America and South America.

Spearheaded by the semifinal Player of the Match, Geyse, Gotham FC is aiming for its second major trophy in less than two years after winning the 2023 NWSL championship. This is the club's fourth competitive final since that game.

Responsible for a goal and a handful of other chances in Wednesday's 3-1 semifinal win over Club América, Geyse will be joined up front by Spanish striker Esther González, the joint-leading scorer in the NWSL whose shot was turned in for an own goal by a Club América defender for Gotham FC's third. Midge Purce, who drew and converted a penalty in the semifinal, represents the third prong of the attacking front.

The central midfield will again feature Jaelin Howell, Sarah Schupansky and Taryn Torres. Schupansky's corner delivery set up Geyse's opening goal, and her pass to González led to the own goal. This is Howell's second career start in a competitive final after featuring for Racing Louisville in the 2023 NWSL Challenge Cup final. The same goes for Torres, who started for Gotham FC in the 2024 NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup final.

Defender Emily Sonnett is chasing her fifth major club trophy after winning NWSL championships with Portland and Washington in addition to an NWSL shield with Portland and a Swedish title with Göteborg. Sonnett's partner in the heart of Gotham FC's defense, Jess Carter, could win her 12th club trophy after claiming 11 in her time with Chelsea.

Wearing the captain's arm band, Mandy Freeman could join Ali Krieger (2023, NWSL) and Christie Rampone (2009, WPS - then Sky Blue) as the leader of a trophy-winning squad. She'll play opposite rookie fullback Lilly Reale.

German goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger is chasing her 13th club trophy and second clean sheet in this rendition of the Concacaf W Champions Cup.

The substitutes bench includes goalkeepers Ryan Campbell and Tyler McCamey; defenders Bruninha and Emerson Elgin; midfielders Nealy Martin and Stella Nyamekye; and forwards Khyah Harper, Jéssica Silva, Ella Stevens and Mak Whitham.

Goalkeeper Shelby Hogan; defender Tierna Davidson; midfielders Sofia Cook and Rose Lavelle; and forwards Gabi Portilho are out.

Gotham FC lineup vs. Club América

30 - Ann-Katrin Berger (GK)

22 - Mandy Freeman (c)

27 - Jess Carter

6 - Emily Sonnett

4 - Lilly Reale

7 - Jaelin Howell

8 - Taryn Torres

11 - Sarah Schupansky

23 - Midge Purce

9 - Esther González

10 - Geyse

Substitutes: 12 - Ryan Campbell (GK), 26 - Tyler McCamey (GK); 3 - Bruninha, 13 - Ella Stevens, 14 - Nealy Martin, 17 - Mak Whitham, 20 - Jéssica Silva, 24 - Emerson Elgin, 34 - Khyah Harper, 90 - Stella Nyamekye







