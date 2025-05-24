Chicago Stars FC Drops Points Against Kansas City Current, 3-1

May 24, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

CHICAGO - Chicago Stars FC was unable to find a result against the Kansas City Current tonight, falling 3-1 in the club's Pride Celebration match. While their new starting formation helped stymie Kansas City, the Current were able to find two goals in the first half from Bia Zaneratto and Temwa Chawinga. Chicago's Shea Groom halved the deficit in the 51st minute with her first goal since July 31st, 2022, but Kansas City's Kayla Sharples added another to their lead in the 60th minute. The match also saw Chicago Star Halle Mackiewicz make her National Women's Soccer League debut and her teammate, forward Jenna Bike, earn her first appearance of 2025.

Chicago came out with a new starting lineup for this match against Kansas City, turning away from their usual four-back defense and instead opting for a three-back defensive line of Hannah Anderson, who started her first match since week three against Louisville, Cari Roccaro and Sam Staab. This formation also saw Taylor Malham push up into the midfield as a right winger and saw Ally Schlegel start from Chicago's bench. Joining Schlegel on the bench, and joining the active roster for the first time this season, was Jenna Bike who returns from injury.

Chicago started the match exhibiting a new level of patience and showing that they can keep the ball away from Kansas City, securing a higher possession percentage than Kansas City. Despite the higher possession, higher number of corner kicks attempted and less committed fouls, Kansas City still looked like the more dangerous side. Kansas City took advantage of their opportunities knocking in two goals past Chicago before the end of the half, one by Bia Zaneratto in the 34th minute and one by 2025 NWSL MVP, Temwa Chawinga in the 41st minute.

Kansas City came out looking to put the Stars away by attacking right away. Their aggressive style earned the Current an early corner kick in the half, but it was Chicago that punched back to stun the league leaders. In the 52nd minute of play, Kansas City fouled giving the Stars a free kick from the left side of the pitch and about 35 yards away from goal. Defender, Sam Staab, stepped up to take the attempt and drove and placed the ball perfectly in the 18-yard box to find the head of Shea Groom. Groom contorted her body to flick the header passed the diving Kansas City keeper to cut their lead in half. Kansas City, however, proved why they are the league leaders and notched another goal in the 60th minute, this time via the head of former Chicago Star, Kayla Sharples. While the team fought back, the two-goal lead by the Current proved too high a mountain to try to climb for the Stars tonight.

MATCH NOTES:

Shea Groom recorded her first goal for the Stars tonight, marking the first time she's scored since July 31, 2022, when she was with the Houston Dash, and her 26th regular-season goal

Sam Staab marked her 7th career assist tonight, her first of 2025. 3 of Staab's 7 assists have been from serves on set pieces (2 corners, now 1 free kick)

Halle Mackiewicz made her NWSL debut tonight

Alyssa Naeher's record breaking streak of consecutive regular-season minutes in goal, dating back to June 8, 2024, came to an end at 2,249 minutes following the keeper's substitution in the second half of tonight's match

Next Match

Angel City FC vs. Chicago Stars FC, June 7, 2025, at 9 p.m. CT at BMO Stadium

Goals by Half

1 2 F

CHI 0 1 1

KC 2 1 3

Scoring Summary:

CHI: 51' Shea Groom (Sam Staab)

KC: 34' Bia Zaneratto (Halle Mace), 41' Temwa Chawinga (Bia Zaneratto), 60' Kayla Sharples (Izzy Rodriguez)

Disciplinary Report

CHI:

KC: 13' Vanessa DiBernardo (Yellow Card), 37' Rocky Rodriguez (Yellow Card)

Lineups

CHI: Alyssa Naeher (90' Halle Mackiewicz), Sam Staab, Hannah Anderson, Cari Roccaro, Shea Groom (62' Jenna Bike), Bea Franklin (80' Micayla Johnson), Maitane López, Taylor Malham, Jameese Joseph (90+1' Chardonnay Curran), Ludmila (62' Ally Schlegel), Julia Grosso

KC: Lorena, Izzy Rodriguez, Vanessa DiBernardo (90+3' Mwanalima Jereko), Kayla Sharples, Hailie Mace, Elizabeth Ball, Lo'eau LaBonta, Rocky Rodríguez (63' Claire Hutton), Temwa Chawinga (90+3' Flora Marta Lacho), Bia Zaneratto (76' Haley Hopkins), Nichelle Prince (63' Michelle Cooper)

