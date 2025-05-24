Houston Dash Split Points with Bay FC

May 24, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Houston Dash News Release







HOUSTON - The Houston Dash closed a two-game homestand at Shell Energy Stadium with a 2-2 draw against Bay FC earlier today. The all-time series with Bay FC is now tied at 1-1-1 and the team will travel to San Jose on Aug. 2 for the second meeting of the season.

Houston took the lead in the 33rd minute after forward Bárbara Olivieri dribbled past four Bay FC defenders near midfield. The Venezuelan international found defender Avery Patterson in open space outside the box. Patterson dribbled along the top of the box and found the top corner of the far post for her second goal of the season.

Bay FC scored the equalizer in the 53rd minute after Penelope Hocking found space behind the backline. The forward found the inside of the far post for her third goal of the season. Bay FC took the lead minutes later following a turnover. Racheal Kundananji found Rachel Hill at the near post for her first goal of the season.

Forward Messiah Bright scored the equalizer in the 88th minute after she played a touch-and-go pass with Olivieri at midfield. Bright dribbled along the top of the box and found the bottom corner of the far post for her first goal of the season.

Houston's first opportunity of the match came in the third minute after the Bay FC backline cleared a corner kick. Olivieri recovered the ball outside the box and forced a save at the near post. Olivieri is one of eight players that will depart for national team duty this weekend.

Patterson forced a save at the ninth minute following a long pass from defender Natalie Jacobs. Patterson dribbled inside the box past a defender, but the Bay FC goalkeeper got a touch on the shot at the near post.

Goalkeeper Abby Smith was called into action in the 35th minute to deny a header from Hill. This was Smith's third consecutive start, and she finished with six saves against Bay FC.

Houston's final opportunity of the first half came in stoppage time after Patterson found forward Michelle Alozie in the final third. The Nigerian international dribbled into the box to create space for a shot but her effort went wide of the far post.

Houston nearly equalized in the 58th minute after midfielder Maggie Graham went one-on-one with the goalkeeper, but her effort went wide of the near post. The play began with a through ball from Olivieri near midfield.

The Dash had two final opportunities for the go-ahead goal in the final moments of the match. Midfielder Kiki Van Zanten was denied by the post in the 91st minute and Graham was denied by the woodwork moments later.

The Dash return to league play on Saturday, June 7 when they travel to Florida to face the Orlando Pride. The team returns to Shell Energy Stadium on Friday, June 13 to host San Diego FC. Tickets for the match are available on SeatGeek .  

---

Houston Dash (3-5-2; 11 pts.) 2-2 Bay FC (3-4-3; 12 pts.)

NWSL Regular Season - Game 10

Shell Energy Stadium - Houston, Texas

Attendance: 5,595

TEAM     

1H    

2H    

FT     

Houston Dash 

1

1

2

Bay FC

0

2

2

HOU: Avery Patterson 2 (Bárbara Olivieri 1) 33'

BAY: Penelope Hocking 3 (Alyssa Malonson 1) 53'

BAY: Rachel Hill 1 (Racheal Kundananji 2) 56'

HOU: Messiah Bright 1 (Bárbara Olivieri 2) 88'

Houston Dash: Abby Smith; Paige Nielsen, Katie Lind (c), Natalie Jacobs, Avery Patterson; Ryan Gareis, Danielle Colaprico (Kiki Van Zanten 80'), Delanie Sheehan (Sarah Puntigam 80'); Bárbara Olivieri, Michelle Alozie (Messiah Bright 59'), Evelina Duljan (Maggie Graham 45')

Unused substitutes: Jane Campbell, Sophie Schmidt, Belle Briede, Christen Westphal, Rebeca

Bay FC: Jordan Silkowitz; Maddie Moreau (Alyssa Malonson 45'), Emily Menges (Joelle Anderson 65'), Abby Dahlkemper (c), Caprice Dydasco; Penelope Hocking, Hannah Bebar (Jamie Shepherd 72'), Taylor Huff (Karlie Lema 80'), Caroline Conti, Rachel Hill; Racheal Kundananji (Asisat Oshoala 65')

Unused substitutes: Kelli Hubly, Tess Boade, Kiki Pickett, Emmie Allen

DISCIPLINE:

BAY: Abby Dhlkemper (tactical foul; foul) 45+2'

HOU: Pagie Nielsen (reckless offense; foul) 86'

OFFICIALS:

Referee : Alexandra Bileter

Assistant : Ricard Ocampo

Assistant : Sarah Gaddes

Fourth Official : Gloria Martinez Resendiz

VAR: Danielle Chesky

Weather: 86 degrees, sunny







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.