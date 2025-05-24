Preview: Chicago Stars FC vs. Kansas City Current

May 24, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

CHICAGO - Chicago Stars FC (1-7-1, 4 pts) hosts the Kansas City Current (7-2-0, 21 pts) for the club's Pride Celebration match, May 24 at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Illinois, kicking off at 6:30 p.m. CT.

The Chicago Stars are inviting the entire city to kick off their Pride celebrations at SeatGeek Stadium May 24. A special Pride Celebration ticket package is available for fans to purchase prior to the match that includes an exclusive Chicago Stars FC Pride-themed beach towel and a ticket to the May 24 match. The Stars' Pride Celebration is easy to get to with Chicago Stars FC's Jameson Pub to Pitch program. Fans can get roundtrip transportation to and from SeatGeek Stadium on a trolley bus by purchasing a ticket package with a reserved bus seat and match ticket or buying the bus add-on if they already have a match ticket. The buses stop at four partner bars: Fadó Irish Pub, Fatpour Tapworks McCormick, R Public House and Whiskey Girl Tavern.

The Pride Celebration begins when gates at SeatGeek Stadium open at 5:30 p.m. CT, where 1,000 Chicago Stars FC Pride Celebration beanie patches will be given away. In addition to its usual fun, the Chicago Stars FC Fan Zone, presented by Jameson, will have music provided by DJ Ca$hera and a special 'Show Your Pride' station with customizable buttons, pride necklaces and colored temporary hair spray. A Pride expo will host representatives from various LGBTQIA+ organizations in Illinois, including the Brave Space Alliance, the Gerber/Hart Library and Archives, the PFLAG Council of Northern Illinois, and Youth Outlook. Prior to kickoff, the national anthem will be performed by the Artemis Singers, Chicago's Lesbian Feminist Chorus. The match will also see a halftime Pride Parade with representatives from the prematch Pride expo and other Chicago Stars FC community partners.

Where to Watch

National Broadcast: ION

Previous Result:

CHI: Chicago was shutout on the road by North Carolina, 2-0

KC: Kansas City held a 1-0 clean sheet over Orlando

Storylines

Midwest Matchup: Beating the top team in the league is no easy task, but the Chicago Stars have never been a club that gives up without a fight. Emerging victorious at the final whistle would certainly provide invaluable momentum for the Stars, who are still looking for their first home win of the season. While there's a large gap between Kansas City and Chicago in the standings, some may be surprised at how close the two sides are in other areas. The Stars actually best the Current in duels won (426 to 382) and tackles won (114 to 107). The Midwest foes are also close in shooting accuracy, with Chicago registering 48.44 percent of shots on target and Kansas City clocking in at 52.27 percent shooting accuracy. Both sides have prolific Brazilians on their attack in the form of Ludmila for the Stars and Debinha for the Current, as well as offensive threats in Chicago's Jameese Joseph and Kansas City's Temwa Chawinga. No matter the result, this match will have no shortage of entertainment.

Stars on Top: While Chicago have a ways to climb on the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) table, four Stars are shining bright and ranking in the top 10 in the league. Defender Camryn Biegalski leads the league with 27 tackles won and her 36 attempted tackles tie her for second-most in the NWSL. Midfielder Bea Franklin tops the league with eight blocks while ranking fifth in interceptions (18) and sixth in aerial duels won (25). Speaking of winning aerial duels, forward Ally Schlegel's dominance in the air has her tied for third in the category, with 29 aerial duels won. Defender Sam Staab closes out the Chicago's Stars in the top ten, standing 10th in the league with 44 clearances. Fans can look forward to witnessing the continued dominance of these Chicago mainstays Saturday at SeatGeek Stadium.

Answering the Call: Three Chicago Stars, Julia Grosso, Jameese Joseph and Ludmila received international call-ups this week. Each Star joins their national team for the third time this year, Grosso with Canada, Ludmila with Brazil and Joseph with the United States Under-23 roster. Grosso, who has scored twice for the Canadian Women's National Team so far in 2025, also logged her first NWSL goal May 10 against the Washington Spirit. Grosso and Canada are set for two friendlies on home soil against Haiti in the June international window, with the first scheduled May 31 and the second taking place June 3. Ludmila, who notched a brace for the Stars against Bay FC April 13, will join Brazil for two friendlies against Japan May 30 and June 2 Joseph and the United States Under-23 Youth National Team (USYNT U-23) will not train alongside the senior women's national team like they have for the last two international windows. Instead, the USYNT U-23 heads off to Germany for two matches against the German Under-23 team, May 30 and June 2. From Chicago to the national stage, these two Stars are ready to take the world by storm.







