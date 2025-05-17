Preview: North Carolina Courage vs. Chicago Stars FC

May 17, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Chicago Stars FC News Release







CARY, N.C. - Chicago Stars FC (1-6-1, 4 pts) heads back on the road for a quick trip to North Carolina to take on the eleventh-place Courage (2-3-3, 9 pts). Following strong performances against Gotham and Washington, the Stars look to put together the pieces against North Carolina to help the team secure three points and start to close the gap with the teams above them on the league table.

Where to Watch

Local Broadcast: FOX 32 Chicago

Stream: Marquee Plus, Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network, NWSL+

Previous Result:

CHI: Chicago dropped points against Washington, 2-3

NC: North Carolina drew 1-1 with Orlando

Storylines

Contest in Cary: Chicago and North Carolina find themselves in comparable positions this season. The club's that ended 2024 above the playoff cutoff line, are currently 14th and 11th with just three wins between them. Regardless of their close proximity on the NWSL table, Chicago looks to have an up-hill battle on their hands this weekend. The Courage have proven they are difficult to score against, ranking in the top five in goals against with only 10 goals getting past their backline and keeper compared to Chicago's 17. North Carolina also mitigates the effects of those goals by finding the back of the net themselves with nine goals scored on the season, which has helped them come up with more draws this season than Chicago. The Courage also possess the ball more (53 to 41 percent), have more scoring attempts (74 to 54) and have a higher passing percentage in the opponent's half (70.9 to 60.43). Don't throw in the towel for Chicago just yet. Despite the loss against Washington, the team has shown a new level of intensity and execution the last two match weeks that helped them draw level against Gotham and almost match Washington goal for goal, two teams that are above the playoff line and proven to be formidable. Chicago is better in the air than the Courage, winning more aerial duels (96 to 62), have a higher shooting accuracy (49 to 48 percent) and have more interceptions than the courage (82 to 74). With Chicago's one win and draw coming on the road, the Stars will be looking to spoil the Courage's home field advantage this weekend and take the next step in their progression.

Side Quests: A win this past weekend would have been reason enough to celebrate, but result aside, there were plenty of Stars with reasons to revel. Defender, Camryn Biegalski, - in a continuation of her impactful season for the Stars - recorded her 50th NWSL regular-season appearance as well as her first regular-season assist on Julia Grosso's goal. Speaking of Chicago's favorite Canadian, Grosso opened her NWSL account with her goal in the 36th minute of play and nearly had a brace toward the end of the match. Three-time NWSL Ironwoman, Sam Staab, played a full 90 minutes to reach 10,000 regular-season minutes played and scored the team's second goal of the match against Washington in the 54th minute. Midfielder, Cari Roccaro, meanwhile recorded her 50th consecutive start for the Stars, tying her with former Chicago Star, Danny Colaprico. Alyssa Naeher, who seemingly reaches or breaks a record every time she steps onto the pitch, recorded her 150th match as a Star, the third player in club history to reach the milestone, and her 23rd consecutive match in goal, matching her own record for consecutive starts by a keeper. A win makes all of these milestones more momentous, of course, but these achievements are worthy of congratulations regardless, so hands together for Camryn, Julia, Sam, Cari and Alyssa.

Who to Watch: As ever in any NWSL matchup, there will be no shortage of star power in this contest. For Chicago, fans tuning in will want to keep an eye on Jameese Joseph, Ludmila and Sam Staab. Against Bay FC, we saw what can happen when Joseph and Ludmila can connect. Individually, Ludmila has the type of speed and strength that jumps off the screen and makes you think she can score at any moment. Joseph, with an equal scoring ability and tremendous speed herself, can also dribble around any player and use her creativity to find space or find the best pass for her teammates. Staab is a force on the backline, rocketing passes from her own half deep into the attacking third, making crucial tackles to keep the pressure off the keeper and the instinct to intercept the ball and create opportunities for the Stars. On the Courage side, Ashley Sanchez brings dynamic skills that make her one of their more dangerous players in the league. With experience on the United States Women's National Team, Sanchez can assist on a goal, dribble to score herself or attack you any which way. Accompanying Sanchez is new Courage player, Jaedyn Shaw. Shaw was traded to North Carolina from San Diego and brings all her explosiveness and scoring ability with her. Shaw, who also has national team experience, scored the only goal in the match the Stars had against San Diego in the team's doubleheader with the Chicago Fire in 2022. The forward had 13 goals for the Wave in just over 3,000 minutes for the club. Long-time Courage player and team captain, Denise O'Sullivan, provides the heartbeat for the team. The midfielder can attack, defend and manage the field and communication among her teammates, providing a grounding presence on the field and leading just as well off it. With this much power on the pitch, Saturday is sure to bring a can't-miss match.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 17, 2025

Preview: North Carolina Courage vs. Chicago Stars FC - Chicago Stars FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.