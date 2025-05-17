Manaka nets brace as Courage extend unbeaten run to four matches

May 17, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

CARY, N.C. - The North Carolina Courage extended their unbeaten streak to four matches with a 2-0 win over the Chicago Stars Saturday evening in front of 8,592 fans at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park.

The Courage's four-match unbeaten streak gives them 12 points from nine matches with a 3-3-3 record, ranking ninth in the NWSL standings at the time of match conclusion.

Manaka Matsukubo led the way with a second-half brace. The Japanese international opened the scoring in the 51', poking the ball past Alyssa Naeher after an incisive pass from Denise O'Sullivan, before adding the dagger in the 77' with a curling shot from just inside the box.

Shinomi Koyama picked up the assist on Manaka's second goal, the first of her NWSL career.

Casey Murphy made four saves en route to the clean sheet, including multiple close-range efforts from the Stars

Match Notes:

Manaka Matsukubo netted her first two goals of the season, recording the first Courage brace since March 16, 2024 (Bianca St-Georges).

The Courage's announced attendance of 8,592 ranks as the sixth largest standalone regular season crowd in club history.

Shinomi Koyama picked up her first NWSL point with the assist on Manaka's 77' goal.

Up Next:

The Courage begin a three-match road swing as they travel across country to take on San Diego Wave FC on Sunday, May 25 for a 10 p.m. ET showdown at SnapDragon Stadium. The match will air on CBS Sports Network.

Box Score

NCC (3-4-3): Casey Murphy; Natalia Staude (Dani Weatherholt - 84'), Kaleigh Kurtz, Maycee Bell; Tyler Lussi (Meredith Speck - 84'), Riley Jackson (Aline Gomes - 84'), Denise O'Sullivan ©, Ryan Williams; Jaedyn Shaw (Cortnee Vine - 67'), Ashley Sanchez (Shinomi Koyama - 60'), Manaka Matsukubo

Subs Not Used: Marisa Jordan, Brianna Pinto, Brooklyn Courtnall, Hannah Betfort

CHI (4-3-3): Alyssa Naeher ©; Taylor Malham, Sam Staab, Cari Roccaro, Camryn Biegalski (Hannah Anderson - 68'); Bea Franklin, Maitane López (Manaka Hayashi - 82'), Ally Schlegel (Jameese Joseph - 68'); Shea Groom (Ava Cook - 82'), Julia Grosso, Ludmila (Micayla Johnson - 86')

Subs Not Used: Halle Mackiewicz, Chardonnay Curran, Leilanni Nesbeth, Micayla Johnson, Nádia Gomes

Score:

NCC: 2

CHI: 0

Goals:

NCC: Manaka - 51' (D. O'Sullivan), 77' (Shinomi)

CHI: -

Cautions:

NCC: R. Jackson - 30'

CHI: C. Roccaro - 67', Bench - 83', T. Malham - 90' + 2'

Ejections:

NCC: -

CHI: -

Venue (Location): First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park (Cary, N.C.)

Attendance: 8,592

