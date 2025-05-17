Chicago Stars FC Shut out on the Road by North Carolina Courage, 2-0

May 17, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

CHICAGO - Chicago Stars FC was held scoreless, 2-0, by the North Carolina Courage on the road tonight. North Carolina's Manaka Matsukubo logged the brace against Chicago, scoring in the 51st and 77th minutes. Chicago wasn't without chances though, having a penalty overturned by video review in the 65th minute and a goal by Jameese Joseph in the 70th minute called offside. The match also saw Cari Roccaro make her 51st consecutive start for Chicago, breaking the club record. The Stars now return home to SeatGeek Stadium, hosting their Pride Celebration match against Kansas City Current, May 24 at 6:30 p.m. CT.

With Cary, North Carolina, hot and humid Saturday afternoon, both sides opted to keep things slow and deliberate in the first half so players wouldn't overexert themselves or cramp up too quickly. The stars reverted back to their familiar playing style, forgoing being dominant in possession to focus on their defense. Fittingly, Alyssa Naeher proved the star of Chicago's half, with multiple extraordinary saves in a scrappy first 45. The first came just six minutes in, after two Stars defenders were unable to chase down the Courage's Manaka Matsukubo. Naeher collapsed down, extending her left arm and leg just enough to get a touch on the shot with her foot, keeping the ball from finding the back of the net. In the 28th minute, Naeher combined with Biegalski for a pair of stops, with the keeper smacking away a shot from distance and Biegalski blocking another after the deflection finding the feet of North Carolina. Chicago had an opportunity in the 33rd minute after Ally Schlegel had her shot blocked and the ricochet found Maitane just outside the box, but the ball flew just a bit too high, and both teams went into halftime scoreless.

Chicago started the second half energized, with Ludmila trying to capitalize off an errant North Carolina backpass less than two minutes in. Unfortunately, the chance was cut short when the Courage's Casey Murphy collided with Ludmila. North Carolina took the lead in the 51st minute when a through ball found Matsukubo and she snuck the goal past a diving Naeher. Ludmila came back immediately to try to find an answer in the 53rd minute, beating two defenders to go one-on-one with goalkeeper Murphy, but Murphy's arm is just able to block the potential equalizer. The 62nd minute saw another opportunity for the Stars when Ludmila dribbled into the box and took a shot that was batted away by Murphy. A second chance for Ludmila caused a yellow card to initially be issued to Murphy when they collide, with a penalty earned for Chicago, but the penalty and yellow card were overturned by VAR review. Jameese Joseph was served up a ball in the 71st minute, coming from behind to beat her defender and finesse the ball into the back of the net, but the goal was called offside. North Carolina sealed the deal in minute 77, with Shinomi working around Chicago's Hannah Anderson and finding Matsukubo, who secured her brace and the win with a shot from distance.

MATCH NOTES:

Cari Roccaro made her 51st straight start this afternoon, breaking the club record for consecutive starts. Her appearance in the match moves Roccaro into third place in club history. In both cases, she's breaking a tie with former Star, Danielle Colaprico

Julia Grosso won seven duels today, equaling her most in a match in her NWSL career

Chicago Stars have attempted 384 passes in this game, their highest total in a single match in the NWSL this season

Next Match

Chicago Stars FC vs. Kansas City Current, May 24, 2025, at 6:30 p.m. CT at SeatGeek Stadium

Goals by Half

1 2 F

NC 0 2 2

CHI 0 0 0

Scoring Summary:

NC: 51' Manaka Matsukubo (Denise O'Sullivan), 77' Manaka Matsukubo (Shinomi)

CHI:

Disciplinary Report

NC: 29' Riley Jackson (Yellow card)

CHI: 67' Cari Roccaro (Yellow card), 82' Ella Masar (Yellow card), 90+2' Taylor Malham (Yellow card)

Lineups

NC: Casey Murphy, Natalia Staude (84' Dani Weatherholt), Kaleigh Kurtz, Maycee Bell, Tyler Lussi (84' Meredith Speck), Riley Jackson (84' Aline Gomes), Denise O'Sullivan, Ryan Williams, Jaedyn Shaw (68' Courtnee Vine), Manaka Matsukubo, Ashley Sanchez (60' Shinomi)

CHI: Alyssa Naeher, Taylor Malham, Sam Staab, Cari Roccaro, Camryn Biegalski (68' Hannah Anderson), Bea Franklin, Maitane (82' Manaka Hayashi), Shea Groom (82' Ava Cook), Ally Schlegel (68' Jameese Joseph), Julia Grosso, Ludmila (86' Micayla Johnson)







