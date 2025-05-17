Spirit Saves Draw with Late Equalizer Against Utah Royals FC

May 17, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington, D.C. - The Washington Spirit salvaged a point at Audi Field Saturday night thanks to a late stoppage time equalizer from defender Casey Krueger. Staying true to its "Rowdy Audi" nickname, Audi Field was packed with a crowd of 15,016 fans, the Spirit's 11th match with over 15,000 in attendance since the beginning of the 2024 season.

The Spirit returned home for a chippy matchup against the Utah Royals. Washington started strong, controlling possession early. The Royals were the first on the board with a rebound shot from Brecken Mozingo in the ninth minute. The Spirit answered quickly with a rocket from Ashley Hatch in the 17th minute, the forward's fifth goal of the 2025 season.

Using the momentum, the Spirit was quick to take the lead as Rosemonde Kouassi crossed a ball to Meg Boade in the box who sent a shot into the back of the net in the 20th minute, marking Boade's first career goal. With two minutes and 44 seconds between goals, the Spirit holds the mark for fastest two goals scored by any team in the NWSL this season.

Leaving no time for inaction, Utah's Cece Kizer added another goal in the 22nd minute to once again level the score. After Spirit defender Tara McKeown blocked a shot in the box, Kizer buried the rebound. Utah again took the lead in the 36th minute thanks to an own goal by the Spirit when a cross bounced off defender Rebeca Bernal. After an action-packed, five-goal first 45 minutes of action, the Royals took a 3-2 lead into the locker rooms.

Spirit captain Aubrey Kingsbury also reached a career milestone in the first half as well, making two saves to surpass Ashlyn Harris for fourth-most saves in NWSL regular season history.

The Royals put up a defensive wall in the second half that the Spirit looked to break down with chance after chance. Last season's Midfielder and Rookie of the Year Croix Bethune combined with forward Gift Monday to bring the energy on offense making attempts on Utah's goal consistently throughout the match. The Spirit applied the pressure and created space and opportunities within the box but Utah keeper Mandy McGlynn made save after save, eventually finishing the match with nine saves total.

Late in the match, Krueger drew a penalty when making a move into the box and gave the Spirit a chance to equalize. Following over two minutes of commotion on the pitch after the penalty was awarded, Hatch stepped up for the attempt but had her shot saved by McGlynn. The save broke Hatch's perfect 11-for-11 record from the spot in her regular season career.

With extensive stoppage time added to the match, Krueger again gave the Spirit life, this time in the form of an equalizer. In the 12th minute of added time, McKeown drove toward the end line and sent a cross into the box that found the head of Krueger. Krueger beat McGlynn with the shot to level the match at three goals apiece and save a point for the Spirit.

The Spirit will hit the road next week for a matchup with Seattle Reign FC. Kicking off at 10 p.m. EDT on Friday, May 23, the match will stream on Prime.

-NWSL Match Report-

Match: Washington Spirit vs. Utah Royals FC

Date: Saturday, May 17, 2025

Venue: Audi Field (Washington, D.C.)

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. EDT

Weather: Windy, mid-70s

Scoring Summary:

Goals 1 2 F

Washington 2 1 3

Utah 3 0 3

UTA - Brecken Mozingo - 9'

WAS - Ashley Hatch - 17'

WAS - Meg Boade - 19' (assisted by Rosemonde Kouassi)

UTA - Cece Kizer - 22'

UTA - Rebeca Bernal - 36' (OG)

WAS - Casey Krueger - 90+12' (assisted by Tara McKeown)

Lineups:

WAS: 1 - Aubrey Kingsbury; 14 - Gabby Carle; 4 - Rebeca Bernal; 9 - Tara McKeown; 35 - Meg Boade (16 - Courtney Brown, 46'); 5 - Narumi Miura (25 - Kysha Sylla, 86'); 7 - Croix Bethune (17 - Hal Hershfelt, 78'); 19 - Rosemonde Kouassi; 33 - Ashley Hatch; 21 - Gift Monday (13 - Brittany Ratcliffe 77'); 8 - Makenna Morris (3 - Casey Krueger, 46')

Unused Substitutes: 28 - Sandy MacIver; 22 - Heather Stainbrook; 34 - Kiley Dulaney; 39 - Chloe Ricketts

UTA: 1 - Mandy McGlynn; 8 - Kate Del Fava; 17 - Ana Tejada; 14 - Nuria Rábano; 7 - Janni Thomsen; 5 - Lauren Flynn; 25 - Cece Kizer (30 - Aisha Solórzano, 55'); 10 - Claudia Zornoza (22 - Dana Foederer, 46'); 13 - Brecken Mozingo (53 - Bianca St-Georges, 70'); 9 - Ally Sentnor; 11 - Mina Tanaka (16 - Madison Pogarch, 83')

Unused Substitutes: 23 - Mia Justus; 15 - Ana Guzmán; 19 - KK Ream; 28 - Imani Dorsey

Stats Summary: WAS / UTA

Shots: 29 / 9

Shots On Goal: 11 / 5

Saves: 3 / 9

Fouls: 14 / 15

Offsides: 0 / 0

Misconduct Summary: 

WAS - Tara McKeown - 45+3' - Yellow Card

UTA - Mandy McGlynn- 87'- Yellow Card

UTA - Ana Tejada - 89' - Yellow Card

