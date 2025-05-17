Utah Royals Concede Late Equalizer in Dramatic 3-3 Draw in DC

May 17, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

WASHINGTON, DC - Utah Royals FC (1-6-2, 5 pts.) suffer a stoppage-time equalizer and draw 3-3 with the Washington Spirit in the nation's capital to remain in 13th in the league standings.

Heading into Saturday night in Washington DC, Head Coach Jimmy Coenraets made two changes to the starting lineup in hopes of securing the team's first road win of the 2025 season. Nuria Rábano replaced Madison Pogarch as the starting right back and Claudia Zornoza found her way back into the midfield, overcoming an injury, in the place of Dana Foederer.

The match got off to a hot start with both clubs trading goal-scoring opportunities as a result of the open spaces created on counter attacks. The Royals drew first blood nine minutes into the first half thanks to an attack led by Janni Thomsen who had her shot deflected and fall to the feet of Brecken Mozingo who buried the ball into the back of the net to give her team the early lead. Mozingo celebrated her first professional goal in the NWSL and the quickest Royals goal so far this season.

Despite the great start from the away side, the home team continued to push the ball upfield, showing no signs of resignation. Their consistent pressure on the Royals bore fruit 16 minutes in, when Washington found the equalizer and only four minutes later, they took the lead 2-1, exploiting the Utah club's defensive struggles.

This point in the match proved pivotal for the Royals, as adversity peaked with the Spirit taking control. But they regained their composure, quickly putting past mistakes behind them to refocus and get back into the fight. Cece Kizer and Thomsen were paramount for the team to maintain their attacking mentality and get back into the affair. Washington's lead lasted a mere two minutes until Kizer buried a deflected shot past the Spirit goalkeeper, leveling the match at 2-2, and celebrating her first goal in a Royals uniform.

The four goals set a record for the most goals scored in the NWSL in 22 minutes of play but it didn't stop there. At the 36th minute, Rábano placed an incredibly accurate cross into the Washington 18-yard-box and found Kizer on the other end who fired a header towards goal. The shot was deflected by an opposing defender, and fell into the back of the net, going into the book as an own goal. The first half madness marked the first time that the Royals scored three goals in a half in a road game in club history.

The hosts stepped on the gas in the beginning of the second half, tipping the momentum firmly in their favor. Nevertheless, individual talent began to shine as Mandy McGlynn made multiple big-time saves, including a decisive one-on-one stop against a Spirit forward in the 55th minute, maintaining the lead for her squad.

The Royals experienced difficulties getting on the ball and keeping possession which extended throughout the majority of the final 45 minutes. Washington on the other hand, enjoyed several opportunities to add to the scoresheet. In the 89th minute the Spirit were awarded a penalty due to an infraction from Thomsen but the Royals goalkeeper stepped up when her team needed her most. McGlynn dove to her right and came up with a potential game-winning save, denying Ashley Hatch the equalizer. The save ended Hatch's perfect record from the PK spot, allowing the team to hold onto a temporary 3-2 lead in DC. To top it off, the USWNT shot-stopper made nine saves and earned the player of the match in a momentous showing.

As the clock ticked toward the final whistle and the Royals inched closer to victory, Washington clawed back with a late equalizer, crushing the hopes of the Blue-and-Gold, and sealing a dramatic 3-3 draw.

Utah Royals FC will look to build upon this positive performance and secure their second home win of the 2025 season when they host the Orlando Pride on Friday, May 23 at America First Field. Kickoff is set for 7:30 PM MT. Tickets for the match are available at https://www.rsl.com/utahroyals/tickets/single.

WAS 3: 3 UTA

GOAL-SCORING SUMMARY:

UTA: Brecken Mozingo (Unassisted) 9': Shot from Thomsen stopped by Washington's goalkeeper who pushed the ball into the middle of the eighteen. Mozingo was the first to react burying the ball with her right foot past Kingsbury.

WAS: Ashley Hatch (Unassisted) 16': Controlling the ball with her back to goal after Spirit won the ball with high pressure in the Royals eighteen-yard box. Hatch turned with a shot that soared past a diving McGlynn that nestled into the top right corner of the goal.

WAS: Meg Boade (Rosemonde Kouassi) 20': Washington broke through Utah's left side with a surging drive from Kouassi who dragged the ball back to Boade to finish within the Utah six-yard box.

UTA: Cece Kizer (Unassisted) 22': Thomsen with a beautiful cut back across the eighteen-yard box which saw Mozingo strike it against a Spirit player. The blocked ball rolled kindly to Kizer who had a shot from fourteen yards out into an open goal.

UTA: Rebeca Bernal (Own Goal) 36': Crossed in the air from the left side by Rábano, Kizer back peddling to head the ball back across the mouth of the goal. Kingsbury got her left hand to it but the ball rebounded off of a Washington defender and into the net.

WAS: Casey Krueger (Tara Mckeown) 90'+12: Crossed into the box from Tara McKeown which was headed into the back of the net by Krueger on a darting run through the box.

LINEUPS:

Utah Royals FC (4-2-3-1): Mandy McGlynn, Janni Thomsen, Kate Del Fava ©, Lauren Flynn, Nuria Rábano; Claudia Zornoza (Dana Foederer 45'), Ana Tejada, Mina Tanaka (Madison Pogarch 83'); Cece Kizer (Aisha Solórzano 54'), Brecken Mozingo (Bianca St-Georges 69'), Ally Sentnor

Subs not used: Mia Justus, Ana Maria Guzmán, KK Ream, Imani Dorsey

Head Coach: Jimmy Coenraets

Washington Spirit (3-5-2): Aubrey Kingsbury ©; Tara Mckeown, Rebeca Bernal, Gabby Carle; Makenna Morris (Casey Krueger 45'), Narumi Miura (Kysha Sylla 86'), Croix Bethune (Hal Hershfelt 77'), Meg Boade (Courtney Brown 45'), Rosemonde Kouassi; Gift Monday (Brittany Ratcliffe 77'), Ashley Hatch

Subs not used: Sandy Maciver, Heather Stainbrook, Kiley Dulaney, Chloe Ricketts

Head Coach: Jonatan Giráldez

Stats Summary: WAS / UTA

Possession: 56 / 44

Shots: 29 / 9

Shots on Goal: 11 / 5

Corner Kicks: 5 / 0

Fouls: 14 / 15

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY:

WAS: Tara McKeown (Yellow Card - 45+3')

UTA: Mandy McGynn (Yellow Card - 87')

UTA: Ana Tejada (Yellow Card - 89')







