Chicago Stars FC to Play Lakefront Faceoff Match on Evanston's North Shore

May 19, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

CHICAGO - For the first time ever, The Chicago Stars FC will play on Evanston's north shore at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium September 7 when the club takes on the reigning National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) Champion, Orlando Pride. Branding it the Lakefront Faceoff, this match demonstrates the club's ongoing commitment to strengthening partnerships and creating positive connections with local communities, including Northwestern University and the residents of the City of Evanston.

"This match at Martin Stadium gives us the opportunity to bring our world-class athletes to the City of Evanston to showcase their abilities to new and returning fanbase at a wonderful location on the lakefront. As we often hear, when people get a chance to experience a Chicago Stars match, they are eager to come back for more," said Chicago Stars president, Karen Leetzow. "I'd like to thank the City of Evanston and Northwestern University for partnering with us to make this event possible. We're dedicated to creating a can't miss event this September for new and returning fans and finding ways to work with local businesses and community organizations to integrate our club and the beautiful game with all Evanston has to offer."

In addition to the match planned for September, Chicago Stars FC will collaborate with local schools, community organizations, and neighborhood groups to bring programming to kids and local businesses- including youth soccer clinics and a summit for young professionals focused on leadership in women's sports. Evanston families and youth will have special opportunities to engage with the Stars throughout the season.

"I'm pleased to welcome the Chicago Stars to Evanston for their match at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium this September," said Evanston Mayor, Daniel Biss. "We are excited to bring a premier women's soccer franchise to our city, and look forward to welcoming to Evanston not only the players and staff but also their fans. Beyond the joy of the event itself, I believe that the world-class athletes and conversations around women's sports and leadership will help inspire a new generation of leaders in our community."

Located on the lakefront, Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium features unmatched views of Chicago's iconic downtown skyline, as well as a picturesque view of Lake Michigan. Able to welcome more than 11,000 fans, Martin Stadium is accessible via the Chicago Transit Authority's Purple Line train via the Noyes stop, making the Chicago Stars more accessible to fans throughout Chicagoland area. Additionally, the Chicago Stars will be working closely with City officials, Northwestern University staff, and neighborhood groups to ensure smooth operations, minimize disruptions, and provide a positive experience for fans and nearby residents.

"We're incredibly excited to partner with Chicago Stars FC and bring the NWSL to Northwestern University for what's sure to be a special night of soccer," Combe Family Director of Athletics & Recreation Mark Jackson said. "This innovative facility was built with the goal of creating a memorable experience for athletes and fans in an unmatched setting on the lakefront. Bringing professional women's soccer to the North Shore is an exciting opportunity, and we're proud to partner with the Stars and showcase the sport at the highest level."

Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium offers a variety of spaces that give fans exciting ways to experience a Chicago Stars matchday. The Chicago Stars FC Fan Zone presented by Jameson will offer fun activities lakeside for soccer fans and families like facepainting, soccer darts, Cosmo's kids club, concessions, DJ and more. The Chicago Stars will also host a Party Deck, have premium seating such as boxes, field side tables and club spaces and offer dedicated supporters and student sections for fans seeking high energy action and an exciting atmosphere behind the goal.

Tickets to the Lakefront Faceoff are included as part of the Chicago Stars Season Ticket Member package. Season Ticket Members are guaranteed seats to the Lakefront Faceoff and can purchase additional tickets next to or near their assigned seats during the club's first presale beginning May 20. The Stars will have a second presale beginning Thursday, May 22, for students who use their .edu emails and members the club's official supporter group, Local 134. Fans who join the Chicago Stars' mailing list before May 22 will also be eligible to purchase tickets during the presale. To sign up for the mailing list, fans can visit chicagostars.com/lakefront. On September 7, the Chicago Stars will celebrate Student Day and offer a student beanie patch gate giveaway. Students from all universities who purchase tickets using their .edu emails can choose to sit in the Student Section of the North Star Wall to cheer the team along with members of Local 134.

The Lakefront Faceoff features a rematch between the Chicago Stars and the 2024 NWSL Champion and the 2024 Shield winners, Orlando Pride. Accompanying an elevated and exciting atmosphere, fans can look forward to a rematch between the Stars and Pride that features the incomparable star power of the Chicago Stars' Julia Grosso, Ludmila and Alyssa Naeher, who will be looking to even the season series against the Pride's Barbara Banda, Marta and Ally Watt. For tickets and more information, fans can visit chicagostars.com/tickets.







