Portland Thorns FC Fall 2-0 to Tigres UANL
May 22, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Portland Thorns FC News Release
After a difficult first half in which the Thorns would go down 2-0, Portland would readjust and make changes to try and climb back into the match. Despite maintaining control of the match in the second half by dominating the possession and constantly testing the Tigres backline, the ball would unfortunately not find itself into the back of the net for the Thorns.
UP NEXT: Portland Thorns must now shift its focus to Saturday night's 3rd place contest against Club America, which is set to kick off from Estadio Universitario at 4 pm PT on Paramount+ (ENG), ESPN Deportes (SPA) and ESPN+ (SPA).
GOAL-SCORING BREAKDOWN
FIRST HALF
TIG - Aaliyah Farmer (Jacqueline Ovalle) 9' : Off a corner, Farmer ran in and headed the ball into the right side of the net.
TIG - Thembi Kgatlana 27' : After a mishit pass from Bixby, Kgatlana shot into an open net.
SECOND HALF
N/A
LINEUPS
Portland Thorns FC (4-3-3): Bella Bixby, Reyna Reyes, Jayden Perry, Sam Hiatt (Alexa Spaanstra 76'), Mallie McKenzie (Kaitlyn Torpey 45'), Sam Coffey-C, Hina Sugita (Mimi Alidou 63'), Olivia Moultrie, Caiya Hanks, Deyna Castellanos (Pietra Tordin 63'), Reilyn Turner (Payton Linnehan 45')
Subs not used: Morgan Messner, Haley Craig, Isabella Obaze, Moira Kelley, Sophie Hirst, Carissa Boeckmann
Tigres UANL (4-4-2): Itzel Gonzalez, Greta Espinoza, Jimena Lopez, Alexia Delgado (Nayeli Rangel 72'), Stephany Mayor, Jennifer Hermoso (Jhennifer 72'), Ana Seiça (Cristina Ferral 86'), Jacqueline Ovalle-C, Thembi Kgatlana (Ana Dias 72'), Anika Rodriguez (Natalia Villareal 90+4'), Aaliyah Farmer
Subs not used: Cecilia Santiago, Natalia Colin, Bianca Sierra, Joseline Montoya, Andrea Hernandez, Deiry Ramirez
MISCONDUCT SUMMARY
POR: Jayden Perry (Yellow) 90+7'
TIG: Themba Kgatlana (Yellow) 45', Nayeli Rangel (Yellow) 85'
MATCH STATS
POR | TIG
Goals: 0|2
Assists: 0|1
Possession: 59|41
Shots: 19|9
Shots on Target: 7|4
Fouls: 7|12
Offsides: 1|3
Corner Kicks: 6|2
