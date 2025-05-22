Portland Thorns FC Fall 2-0 to Tigres UANL

May 22, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Portland Thorns FC News Release









Portland Thorns FC defender Reyna Reyes vs. Tigres UANL

(Portland Thorns FC) Portland Thorns FC defender Reyna Reyes vs. Tigres UANL(Portland Thorns FC)

After a difficult first half in which the Thorns would go down 2-0, Portland would readjust and make changes to try and climb back into the match. Despite maintaining control of the match in the second half by dominating the possession and constantly testing the Tigres backline, the ball would unfortunately not find itself into the back of the net for the Thorns.

UP NEXT: Portland Thorns must now shift its focus to Saturday night's 3rd place contest against Club America, which is set to kick off from Estadio Universitario at 4 pm PT on Paramount+ (ENG), ESPN Deportes (SPA) and ESPN+ (SPA).

GOAL-SCORING BREAKDOWN

FIRST HALF

TIG - Aaliyah Farmer (Jacqueline Ovalle) 9' : Off a corner, Farmer ran in and headed the ball into the right side of the net.

TIG - Thembi Kgatlana 27' : After a mishit pass from Bixby, Kgatlana shot into an open net.

SECOND HALF

N/A

LINEUPS

Portland Thorns FC (4-3-3): Bella Bixby, Reyna Reyes, Jayden Perry, Sam Hiatt (Alexa Spaanstra 76'), Mallie McKenzie (Kaitlyn Torpey 45'), Sam Coffey-C, Hina Sugita (Mimi Alidou 63'), Olivia Moultrie, Caiya Hanks, Deyna Castellanos (Pietra Tordin 63'), Reilyn Turner (Payton Linnehan 45')

Subs not used: Morgan Messner, Haley Craig, Isabella Obaze, Moira Kelley, Sophie Hirst, Carissa Boeckmann

Tigres UANL (4-4-2): Itzel Gonzalez, Greta Espinoza, Jimena Lopez, Alexia Delgado (Nayeli Rangel 72'), Stephany Mayor, Jennifer Hermoso (Jhennifer 72'), Ana Seiça (Cristina Ferral 86'), Jacqueline Ovalle-C, Thembi Kgatlana (Ana Dias 72'), Anika Rodriguez (Natalia Villareal 90+4'), Aaliyah Farmer

Subs not used: Cecilia Santiago, Natalia Colin, Bianca Sierra, Joseline Montoya, Andrea Hernandez, Deiry Ramirez

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

POR: Jayden Perry (Yellow) 90+7'

TIG: Themba Kgatlana (Yellow) 45', Nayeli Rangel (Yellow) 85'

MATCH STATS

POR | TIG

Goals: 0|2

Assists: 0|1

Possession: 59|41

Shots: 19|9

Shots on Target: 7|4

Fouls: 7|12

Offsides: 1|3

Corner Kicks: 6|2

Images from this story







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.