Gotham FC Forward Mak Whitham Named to U.S. U-17 Women's National Team Roster

May 22, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Gotham FC forward Mak Whitham has been named to the U.S. Under-17 Women's National Team training camp roster for the upcoming camp.

The camp will take place from May 27 to June 3 in Fayetteville, Georgia, the site of the under-construction Arthur M. Blank U.S. Soccer National Training Center.

Whitham, 14, is the youngest player named to the U-17 roster.

She has prior U.S. Youth National Team experience, having featured for the U-15 squad that won the 2024 Concacaf Girls' U-15 Championship. She scored the second goal in a 3-0 win over Mexico in the final.

Whitham made history in Gotham FC's 2025 regular-season opener, entering as a substitute in the third minute of second-half stoppage time to become the youngest player to appear in an NWSL regular-season match.

The California native has made five appearances for Gotham FC this season, all as a substitute, totaling 58 minutes.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.