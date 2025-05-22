Courage Sign Goalkeeper Katie Cappelletti
May 22, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
North Carolina Courage News Release
CARY, N.C. - The North Carolina Courage today announced the signing of goalkeeper Katie Cappelletti to a fully guaranteed contract through the end of the 2025 NWSL season.
Cappelletti was the 2024 Atlantic 10 Goalkeeper of the Year, leading the conference in saves (98) and save percentage (.875) in her final season. A five-year starter for the Hawks, Cappelletti holds the program record for shutouts (27) and saves (422).
"Cappy took a chance on herself and chose to invest in her development as a goalkeeper and a professional by staying in our environment as a training player. She's come in, adapted and applied learning to her game, so when the opportunity came to offer her a spot on our roster, I was delighted for her. She's invested in herself and now she gets to reap the rewards. I look forward to watching her continued growth with us as we try to push her to the next level. Congratulations to Cappy," said NC Courage goalkeeping coach Nathan Thackeray.
Cappelletti has been with the Courage since the start of preseason, joining the team as a non-roster invitee and sticking with the squad throughout the early portion of the season as a training player.
National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 22, 2025
- Courage Sign Goalkeeper Katie Cappelletti - North Carolina Courage
- Portland Thorns FC Fall 2-0 to Tigres UANL - Portland Thorns FC
- Gotham FC Defeats Club América to Reach Inaugural Concacaf W Champions Cup Final - NJ/NY Gotham FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent North Carolina Courage Stories
- Courage Sign Goalkeeper Katie Cappelletti
- Matsukubo Brace Keeps Courage on Hot Streak
- Manaka nets brace as Courage extend unbeaten run to four matches
- Notes & Quotes: NC Courage vs. Chicago Stars
- Hensley Hancuff Announces Retirement from Professional Soccer