Kansas City Current Defender Alana Cook Placed on Season Ending Injury List
May 22, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Kansas City Current News Release
KANSAS CITY - Kansas City Current defender Alana Cook suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL), medial collateral ligament (MCL) and meniscus in the match against the Orlando Pride on May 16. She will be placed on the Season Ending Injury (SEI) list and will immediately begin the recovery process.
"Alana has made a big impact for our club on and off the pitch in a short period of time, and our hearts absolutely break for her," said head coach Vlatko Andonovski. "Throughout her career, Alana has proven to be determined, resilient and disciplined with an optimistic spirit. We are confident she will carry those same attributes into her recovery process. The team will stand by her every step of the way, and we eagerly await the day she is able to join us on the pitch again."
Cook arrived in Kansas City following a mid-season trade in 2024 and quickly became an integral part of the Current's stout back line. She started the last 10 regular season matches in addition to both NWSL Playoff games a season ago, guiding the Current to six clean sheets across those 12 contests. Cook started seven matches this season prior to the injury, logging 588 minutes and helping the team earn four shutouts.
She also has 30 caps with the U.S. Women's National Team (USWNT), the latest which came during a friendly against Brazil in April.
