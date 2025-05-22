CPKC Stadium Hosts U.S. Under-17 Women's National Team in June Friendly against Japan

May 22, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

KANSAS CITY - CPKC Stadium will host the United States Under-17 Women's National Team in a friendly against Japan on June 28 at 6:30 p.m. CT, U.S. Soccer announced Thursday. The event will be open to the public and fans can purchase tickets to the match HERE.

The friendly, played at the first stadium in the world purpose-built for a women's professional team, is part of a June training camp in which the U.S. U-17 team will face youth international power Japan twice in Kansas City. The teams will also play a closed-door friendly on July 1 at the University of Kansas Health System Training Center in Riverside, Mo., the training facility for the Kansas City Current.

"This is an incredible opportunity to bring the U.S. Youth National Team and the world's best young soccer talent to Kansas City," said KC Current General Manager, Caitlin Carducci. "Expanding the opportunities for youth development and exposure on an international platform is key to growing women's soccer. We want to show the next generation of international talent that they deserve world-class facilities and top-notch treatment."

The teams will use these friendlies to prepare for the 2025 U-17 World Cup which will be held Oct. 17-Nov. 8. The next five editions of the tournament, including this year, will be held in Morocco.

The U.S. U-17 Women's National Team has already qualified for the 2025 U-17 Women's World Cup, which will be staged annually starting this year and has been expanded from 16 to 24 nations. The USA needed to win its group in the final round of the 2024 Concacaf Women's U-17 Championship to earn a berth to the World Cup and did so with aplomb, outscoring its three opponents, 17-0. Japan has won one FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup and finished runners-up twice.

Tickets for the match are now available to the public for less than $15 each. Don't miss the opportunity to watch the next generation of soccer stars compete at CPKC Stadium. Secure your seats HERE. Special rates are available for groups of 10 or more. For more information contact tickets@kansascitycurrent.com.







