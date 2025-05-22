Spirit Heads West to Face Seattle Reign FC Looking to Secure Fifth Straight Away Win

May 22, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Seattle, Wash. - The Washington Spirit hopes to take all three points for the fifth consecutive away match when it meets Seattle Reign FC on Friday night at Lumen Field. Airing on Prime, the match will kick off at 10 p.m. ET.

The Spirit is fresh off a 3-3 draw against Utah Royals FC last Saturday at Audi Field. The action-packed match was full of milestone moments for the Spirit. Spirit captain and goalkeeper Aubrey Kingsbury surpassed Ashlyn Harris for fourth place on the NWSL's all-time regular season saves list with two stops in the first half.

Also in the first half, Spirit rookie midfielder Meg Boade buried her first professional goal off an assist by forward Rosemonde Kouassi. Kouassi's pass tied her with Croix Bethune and Crystal Dunn for most consecutive matches with an assist in Spirit history at three. Boade's goal came just two minutes and 44 seconds after Ashley Hatch's strike from distance, marking the quickest two goals by one team in the NWSL this year.

The Spirit is currently fifth on the NWSL table. Washington enters Friday's match with wins in all four of its 2025 away contests so far, most recently a 3-2 victory at Chicago earlier this month. A win on Friday would have the 2025 Spirit tie the 2018 North Carolina Courage for the most consecutive away wins to start a season.

Despite its recent struggles at home, Washington is tied for second in the league in goals this season with 16. The Spirit attacking third has had no trouble finding the back of the net in the past month but has also allowed more goals than normal. In the side's last four matches, it has allowed 12 goals, averaging three against per contest. This comes in stark contrast to the team's three straight clean sheets against Bay FC, Louisville and Orlando in March and April.

The Spirit will look to end an offensive cold streak in Seattle as the team's last three trips to Lumen Field have yielded no goals. After back-to-back scoreless draws against the Reign in Seattle in 2022 and 2023, the Spirit lost 0-1 in last season's visit.

Seattle Reign FC enters Friday night's contest off a 1-0 away win against Racing Louisville FC. The match was the team's third all-time victory against Louisville, continuing its undefeated record against the Kentucky-based side.

Seattle rookie Maddie Dahlien led the team to victory with a goal in the 39th minute of the match, her second career goal and game-winner. Midfielder Sam Meza earned her second assist of the season and was nominated for the league's Assist of the Week.

Led by longtime Head Coach Laura Harvey, Seattle Reign FC is currently sixth on the NWSL table, one spot behind the Spirit. Despite being close in standing, the Spirit and Reign's scorelines have been very different in 2025.

While Washington is tied for second in the league in goals for, Seattle is tied for 11th as well as last in shots. Five of Seattle's nine matches this season have seen 1-0 final scores and just two have seen a team score multiple goals. Look for a battle on Friday night between the Spirit attack and Reign defense.

All-Time Series History

The Spirit holds a 9-12-7 all-time regular season record (10-14-8 all competitions) against Seattle Reign FC. This record includes a 0-3 forfeit loss for the Spirit in 2021. After compiling a meager 4-10-2 record across the first 16 regular season matchups between the sides, the Spirit has been hot with a 5-2-5 record across the past 12 meetings, earning points in ten matches.

The last time Washington visited Seattle, the Spirit lost 0-1 after conceding a penalty kick in the first minute of the match. The Spirit has not lost back-to-back regular season matches in Seattle in eight years, since May 2017.

The two teams met most recently in Washington, D.C. last May where the Spirit side secured a 3-2 win against Seattle with goals from Croix Bethune, Andi Sullivan and Ouleye Sarr. After Friday's match, the Spirit and Seattle won't meet again for over three months. The Spirit will host Seattle at Audi Field on Sunday, September 7 at 4 p.m. EDT.







