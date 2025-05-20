Washington Spirit Defender Gabby Carle Called up to Canada Women's National Team

May 20, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington, D.C. - Washington Spirit defender Gabby Carle has been called up to the Canada Women's National Team for the federation's May/June friendlies, Canada Soccer announced today. The side will take on Haiti in two friendly matches in Winnipeg and Montréal.

Carle has appeared for Canada in 55 international matches (27 starts), scoring one goal and adding four assists. The standout defender has competed for Canada at two FIFA Women's World Cups (2019, 2023) and two Olympic Games (2021, 2024), helping the side to Olympic gold in Tokyo in 2021. Hailing from Lévis, Quebec, she made her debut in the Canadian national youth program in 2013 at 14 years old.

Canada's May/June Friendly Schedule:

vs Haiti | Saturday, May 31 at 2 p.m. EDT (Princess Auto Stadium, Winnipeg)

vs Haiti | Tuesday, June 3 at 7:30 p.m. EDT (Stade Saputo, Montréal)

Carle has appeared in 62 total matches for the Spirit since joining the side during the 2022-23 offseason. Having played over 5,000 minutes and tallied three assists with the club so far, she has been one of the most consistent players on the Spirit back line throughout her tenure.

The Spirit will take the pitch at Audi Field next on Sunday, June 8 when the side takes on the North Carolina Courage in the club's annual Juneteenth match. Single match tickets are available here. Fans can secure their spot to see the Spirit in all the team's matches at home by becoming 2025 Season Ticket Members.







