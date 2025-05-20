Washington Spirit Defender Tara McKeown Called up to U.S. Women's National Team

Washington, D.C. - Washington Spirit defender Tara McKeown has been called up to the U.S. Women's National Team (USWNT) for the side's May/June friendlies, U.S. Soccer announced today. The U.S. will take on China PR and Jamaica in two friendly matches beginning later this month.

McKeown earns her fourth consecutive call-up to the U.S. senior team in just her third season at center back. Making her first appearance and start for the USWNT against Colombia in this year's SheBelieves Cup, McKeown also tallied her first international assist when she connected with Ally Sentnor for a second half goal.

USWNT's May/June 2025 Friendly Schedule:

vs China PR | Saturday, May 31 at 5:30 p.m. EDT (Allianz Field, St. Paul, Minnesota)

vs Jamaica | Tuesday, June 3 at 8 p.m. EDT (Energizer Park, St. Louis, Missouri)

McKeown moved from forward to defender after the 2022 season and has been a stalwart for the Spirit, having played over 3,000 consecutive regular season minutes for the team. An NWSL Defender of the Year finalist in 2024, the standout completed her first career Iron Woman season last year and tallied the late equalizer in the Spirit's NWSL quarterfinal match against Bay FC to force extra time and eventually send the Spirit to the semifinal round.

The Spirit will take the pitch at Audi Field next on Sunday, June 8 when the side takes on the North Carolina Courage in the club's annual Juneteenth match.







