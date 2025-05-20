Canada Calls up Forward Nichelle Prince for International Friendlies

May 20, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

KANSAS CITY - The Canadian National Team has called up Kansas City Current forward Nichelle Prince, who helped her home country win gold at the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games, for friendlies this spring when the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) pauses for the FIFA international window from May 26 to June 3.

Prince will travel to her native Canada to play two matches against Haiti, the first which takes place on Saturday, May 31, at Princess Investors Stadium in Winnipeg, Manitoba, at 1 p.m. CT. The teams will battle again on Tuesday, June 3, inside Stadium Saputo in Montréal, Quebec, with kickoff set for 6:30 p.m. CT.

This marks Prince's third national team invitation of 2025 as she most recently scored against Argentina in a 3-0 win during an April friendly in Vancouver, British Columbia. Back in February, she helped Canada win its first-ever Pinatar Cup title in Spain over Mexico, China and Chinese Taipei.

Prince's senior team debut came in 2013 after she first appeared with the Under-17 squad in 2010. She has amassed 17 goals in 107 caps and reached the century mark on July 31, 2024, against Colombia in the Paris Olympic Games. She has been part of three Canadian Olympic Teams - most notably winning gold in 2021 and bronze in 2016 - as well as two World Cup rosters (2019, 2023).

The Kansas City Current are back on the road to take on Chicago Stars FC on Saturday, May 24, at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Ill. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. CT. The match will be broadcast on ION with JP Dellacamera and Jill Loyden on the call as well as on World Feed with Matt Pedersen and McCall Zerboni calling the match. The action will also simulcast locally on KMCI, 38 the Spot and Dave Borchardt and Jake Yadrich will have the action on 90.9 The Bridge. Fans can also tune in to hear the match in English, Spanish or Portuguese on the KC Current App.







