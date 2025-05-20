Gotham FC Eyes Final in Concacaf W Champions Cup

May 20, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

MONTERREY, Mexico - Gotham FC will look to become the first club to reach the final of the inaugural Concacaf W Champions Cup when it faces Liga MX Femenil side Club América on Wednesday night. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET, with English-language coverage available on Paramount+ and Spanish-language coverage on ESPN Deportes and ESPN+.

Gotham FC advanced to the semifinal after a dominant group stage campaign, finishing undefeated with two wins and two draws. The NWSL side opened the tournament in September 2024 with a commanding 4-0 win over Costa Rican club LD Alajuelense, marking its first-ever Champions Cup victory.

Later that month, Gotham earned a scoreless draw against CF Monterrey at Sports Illustrated Stadium. In October, the club posted its largest win in franchise history, defeating Jamaican side Frazsiers Whip 13-0. Gotham concluded the group stage with a dramatic 4-4 draw at home against Tigres UANL, securing second place in the group and a berth in the semifinals.

Gotham FC led all teams in the group stage in total goals scored (21), average goals per game (5.25) and tied for the most clean sheets (three).

Wednesday's semifinal marks the first competitive meeting between Gotham FC and Club América.

Club América topped Group B with a 3-1-0 record, earning victories over the Vancouver Whitecaps, Santa Fe and the San Diego Wave. Its lone defeat came at the hands of the Portland Thorns.

The winner of Wednesday's match will advance to the Concacaf W Champions Cup Final, where it will face the winner of the other semifinal between Tigres UANL and the Portland Thorns. The final and third-place match are both scheduled for May 24.

Key Points:

Forward Esther González led all Gotham FC players in the group stage with 17 shots and seven shots on goal.

Gotham FC was one of two teams to complete the group stage undefeated, joining Tigres UANL.

In addition to leading all teams in goals scored, Gotham FC also recorded the best goal differential in the group stage at plus-17.

Gotham FC is undefeated against Liga MX Femenil opponents in the competition, earning two draws.







