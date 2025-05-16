Freeman, Stevens Re-Enter Starting Lineup

May 16, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







Familiar faces Mandy Freeman and Ella Stevens moved back into the Gotham FC starting lineup ahead of tonight's home matchup against the San Diego Wave at Sports Illustrated Stadium.

Freeman and Stevens represent the two changes coach Juan Carlos Amorós made to his team following a 1-0 defeat at Racing Louisville last Friday. Gotham FC is 7-1-8 after losses since Amorós took the reins before the 2023 campaign.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET, with NWSL+ set to carry the broadcast. Fans can access the game via plus.nwslsoccer.com or the NWSL+ app, which is available on streaming TV distributors Apple TV, Fire TV and Roku.

Freeman, 30, rejoins the lineup for her third start of the season after coming on at halftime at Louisville. The defender, the longest-tenured player on Gotham FC's roster, will don the captain's arm band for the game.

Jess Carter, Lilly Reale and Emily Sonnett join Freeman along the back line. Sonnett hit the 150 NWSL regular season matches mark against Racing. She leads the NWSL in progressive carrying distance and has played every minute this season. This is the eighth time Carter, Reale and Sonnett have started together.

The 27-year-old Stevens is set to make her sixth start of the campaign. She came off the bench - with Freeman - at halftime of the Louisville match. The Georgia native is tied for the team lead with 19 shot-creating actions this year.

Up front, Stevens will partner with Geyse, Esther González and Midge Purce. González, fresh off a two-year contract extension announced Thursday, is the league leader in goals with seven, including three braces. This is the second consecutive match Geyse, González and Purce will start together.

In the midfield, Jaelin Howell and Nealy Martin will pair together. Howell has started every match and played every minute this season, while Martin will start her ninth match in the 10th appearance of the year. The 25-year-old Howell is second on the team in tackles won and blocks, leading the squad in interceptions.

Ann-Katrin Berger is pursuing her fifth clean sheet of the season while making her 32nd consecutive start in NWSL regular season action.

The substitutes group includes goalkeepers Ryan Campbell and Tyler McCamey; defenders Bruninha and Emerson Elgin; midfielders Stella Nyamekye, Sarah Schupansky and Taryn Torres; and forwards Khyah Harper and Mak Whitham.

Goalkeeper Shelby Hogan; defender Tierna Davidson; midfielders Sofia Cook and Rose Lavelle; and forwards Gabi Portilho and Jéssica Silva were previously listed as out for today's match via the NWSL availability report.

Gotham FC lineup vs. San Diego Wave

30 - Ann-Katrin Berger (GK)

22 - Mandy Freeman (c)

27 - Jess Carter

6 - Emily Sonnett

4 - Lilly Reale

7 - Jaelin Howell

14 - Nealy Martin

23 - Midge Purce

9 - Esther González

13 - Ella Stevens

10 - Geyse

Substitutes: 12 - Ryan Campbell (GK); 3 - Bruninha, 8 - Taryn Torres, 11 - Sarah Schupansky, 17 - Mak Whitham, 21 - Sofia Cook,, 24 - Emerson Elgin, 34 - Khyah Harper, 90 - Stella Nyamekye







