Kansas City Current Retain Top Spot on NWSL Table with 1-0 Win Over Orlando Pride

May 16, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

ORLANDO, Fla. - In a clash between the top two teams on the 2025 National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) table, the Kansas City Current (7-0-2, 21 pts., 1st place) earned a hard-fought 1-0 win over the Orlando Pride (5-3-1, 16 pts., 3rd place) Friday night at Inter&Co Stadium. Forward Temwa Chawinga broke the deadlock in the 52nd minute with an incredible individual effort, slamming a breakaway opportunity into the back of the net for the lone goal of the contest. The Current's defense held firm to keep Orlando off the scoresheet, securing goalkeeper Lorena's fifth shutout of the regular season.

Additionally, the win improved Kansas City to 21 points through nine matches, becoming the first team in NWSL history to collect at least 20 points through their first nine contests in consecutive seasons.

Chawinga's game-winning strike marked the 25th goal of her NWSL regular season career, becoming the first player in Current franchise history to reach the threshold. Chawinga reached the milestone in just 34 regular season appearances and is the fastest player in NWSL history to reach 25 regular season goals. She did so in six fewer games than the second-quickest player to reach the mark and is the 18th player in NWSL history to record 25 or more goals with one club.

"I am very proud of the team. To come here and win a game you have to not just be very good and show lots of quality, you also have to show heart," said head coach Vlatko Andonovski. "If you don't come with heart, you have no chance. And today I think we showed heart. And as a team everyone that played, regardless of how many minutes, I think they contributed and was a big [piece] in the puzzle of this great result."

The hosts nearly got on the board in the opening minute of the contest when Pride forward Barbra Banda found herself with a one-on-one opportunity against Lorena from the penalty spot. However, the Brazilian goalkeeper stood firm with a diving, left-handed stop and, on the ensuing rebound, Lorena comfortably snagged a headed effort from Pride defender Haley McCutcheon.

Kansas City withstood a bevy of early scoring chances from Orlando and gained a foothold in the contest as the first half progressed. Forward Bia Zaneratto notched the Current's first shot on goal in the 19th minute with a long-range effort that Orlando goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse ultimately collected. Four minutes later, midfielder Debinha capped a passing sequence with a lofted ball across the face of goal, but no one was able to meet the cross.

The first half featured several excellent individual defensive moments as both teams searched for the opening goal. Defender Kayla Sharples made several critical one-on-one interventions in the opening half, including a brilliant tackle in a duel with Banda in the 45th minute. Sharples, who has played every minute for the Current thus far in 2025, reached 5,000 regular season career minutes Friday night.

Kansas City and Orlando combined for three shots on target in the opening half. Neither side could find the back of the net as the match went into the break scoreless.

In the 52nd minute, Chawinga broke through with a well-earned goal. Defender Izzy Rodriguez lofted a ball forward towards the top of the 18-yard box that Chawinga raced onto but was beaten by a Pride defender. However, Chawinga continued to apply pressure and capitalized on an errant touch from a Pride defender that gave her a clean look at goal. Facing Moorhouse, Chawinga slammed the ball into the back of the net to give the Current the lead. The goal marked Chawinga's fifth of the regular season.

Chawinga's goal proved to be the match-winning strike, marking her eighth career game-winning goal for a new franchise record. That total is the highest in the NWSL since the beginning of the 2024 regular season.

Tasked to protect a one-goal lead, the Current withstood multiple rounds of Orlando pressure as the second half progressed. As the Pride continued to mount scoring opportunities, Kansas City's back line held firm, and Lorena made necessary interventions to quell late set pieces to see the match out.

Even through 12 minutes of second-half stoppage time, Kansas City controlled the match and emerged with a one-goal victory, its second win at Inter&Co Stadium in club history. The win also marked the Current's fifth shutout of the 2025 regular season - the highest total in the NWSL - as well as the league-leading fifth shutout for Lorena. Lorena's five clean sheets through her first nine starts are tied for the most by a goalkeeper in NWSL history through their first nine appearances.

Midfielder Lo'eau LaBonta made her 27th consecutive NWSL regular season start, the second longest streak in club history. LaBonta, Lorena and Sharples are the only three Current players to have played every minute of Kansas City's first nine matches.

