Racing's Home Game against Seattle Postponed to 1 p.m. Saturday
May 16, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Racing Louisville FC News Release
Racing Louisville FC's home game against Seattle Reign FC - originally scheduled to be played Friday night at Lynn Family Stadium - has been postponed to 1 p.m. Saturday due to an increasing threat of severe weather in the area.
All tickets purchased will be honored Saturday, and tickets remain available by visiting RacingLouFC.com/seattle.
Lynn Family Stadium gates will open at 11:30 a.m. for a $2 happy hour featuring beer, Pepsi products and water at stadium bars.
Saturday's game will be streamed for free on the NWSL+ app, which is available via Apple TV, Fire TV, and Roku as well as plus.nwslsoccer.com for domestic and international viewers. Fans can listen to the match on Sports Talk 790AM or online at 790louisville.com.
Racing Louisville enters the Seattle matchup on a two-game win streak after last weekend's home victory over Gotham FC.
National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 16, 2025
- Kimmi Ascanio Scores Game-Winner as San Diego Wave FC Defeats Gotham FC 1-0 - San Diego Wave FC
- Bay FC Returns Home, Welcomes In-State Rival Angel City FC to PayPal Park - Bay FC
- Freeman, Stevens Re-Enter Starting Lineup - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Racing's Home Game against Seattle Postponed to 1 p.m. Saturday - Racing Louisville FC
- Washington Spirit Faces Utah Royals FC Looking to Deliver Another Home Win - Washington Spirit
- Utah Royals FC Visits Nation's Capitol to Take on Washington Spirit - Utah Royals FC
- ACFC Vice-Captain and Goalkeeper Angelina Anderson and Interim Head Coach Sam Laity Discuss Preparation Ahead of Road Match against NorCal Rival Bay FC - Angel City FC
- Notes & Quotes: NC Courage vs. Chicago Stars - North Carolina Courage
- Washington Spirit Forward Chloe Ricketts Called up to U.S. Under-20 Women's National Team - Washington Spirit
- Forward Mary Long, Defender Katie Scott Named to U.S. Concacaf U-20 Championship Roster - Kansas City Current
- Preview: San Diego Wave FC vs. Gotham FC - San Diego Wave FC
- Tune In: Orlando Pride vs Kansas City Current on Prime Video - Orlando Pride
- What to Watch For, Powered by Verizon, as the Orlando Pride Host the Kansas City Current on Friday - Orlando Pride
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Racing Louisville FC Stories
- Racing's Home Game against Seattle Postponed to 1 p.m. Saturday
- What to Watch for as Racing Hosts Seattle Reign FC
- Racing Names Caitlyn Flores Milby as New General Manager
- U.S. Soccer Awards $200,000 Grant to LouCity & Racing Foundation
- Flint's Stunner Sinks Gotham, Seals Second Straight Racing Win