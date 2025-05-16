Racing's Home Game against Seattle Postponed to 1 p.m. Saturday

May 16, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Racing Louisville FC News Release







Racing Louisville FC's home game against Seattle Reign FC - originally scheduled to be played Friday night at Lynn Family Stadium - has been postponed to 1 p.m. Saturday due to an increasing threat of severe weather in the area.

All tickets purchased will be honored Saturday, and tickets remain available by visiting RacingLouFC.com/seattle.

Lynn Family Stadium gates will open at 11:30 a.m. for a $2 happy hour featuring beer, Pepsi products and water at stadium bars.

Saturday's game will be streamed for free on the NWSL+ app, which is available via Apple TV, Fire TV, and Roku as well as plus.nwslsoccer.com for domestic and international viewers. Fans can listen to the match on Sports Talk 790AM or online at 790louisville.com.

Racing Louisville enters the Seattle matchup on a two-game win streak after last weekend's home victory over Gotham FC.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 16, 2025

