Gotham FC Defeated by San Diego Wave at Sports Illustrated Stadium

May 16, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







Kimmi Ascanio's 30th-minute goal stood as the difference in Gotham FC's 1-0 loss to the San Diego Wave on Friday night at Sports Illustrated Stadium.

It was only the second time in coach Juan Carlos Amorós's three seasons at the Gotham FC helm that the team lost back-to-back matches. But the focus now quickly turns to the Concacaf W Champions Cup next week in Mexico.

"The team really showed character and personality," Amorós said. ".. We pushed for that goal. We didn't get it. And now it's time to move on because we play a very competitive match this week. We spoke a little bit internally: We focus now on (Club América). We're going away again, and we just want to make sure that we come back with that trophy."

Gotham FC (3-4-3, 12 points) outshot San Diego, entered the final third more and took more touches in their opponent's box, but the home team couldn't find a breakthrough moment.

Ella Stevens had a back post header saved by San Diego goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan, while Geyse had the best chance of the game, with her shot from outside the box taking a deflection and requiring Sheridan to sprawl to her left and parry it away.

The defeat continued Gotham's frustrating scoreless spell through three matches, but the club has a quick turnaround with the Concacaf W Champions Cup semifinals against Mexican power Club América at 7:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at the famous Estadio Universitario - better known as El Volcán - in Monterrey.

Fellow NWSL club Portland Thorns take on Tigres UANL in the other semifinal, with the final set for 10 p.m. ET Saturday.

Key Match Points

Midfielder Jaelin Howell won 11 of her 15 duels.

Defender Jess Carter completed 30 of 32 passes (93.8%).

Forward Ella Stevens surpassed 5,000 career minutes in all NWSL competitions, finishing the game with 5,003.

Nealy Martin made her 50th regular season appearance for Gotham, becoming the 19th Gotham player to reach the mark.

Mandy Freeman made her 81st regular-season start, breaking a tie with Kelley O'Hara and Kailen Sheridan for fourth-most in Gotham FC history.

The match was also her 125th game in all NWSL competitions (all for Gotham).

Gotham FC vs. San Diego Wave FC

Friday, May 16, 2025

7:30 p.m. ET kickoff

Sports Illustrated Stadium, Harrison, N.J.

Attendance: 7,819

Weather: 68 degrees, cloudy

Gotham FC (0, 0 - 0)

San Diego Wave FC (1, 0 - 1)

Goal Summary:

San Diego Wave FC

30' - Kimmi Ascanio (Perle Morroni)

Gotham FC (4-2-3-1): 30 - Ann-Katrin Berger (GK); 22 - Mandy Freeman (c) (62' 3 - Bruninha), 27 - Jess Carter (74' 11 - Sarah Schupansky), 6 - Emily Sonnett, 4 - Lilly Reale (62' 8 - Tayrn Torres); 7 - Jaelin Howell, 14 - Nealy Martin; 23 - Midge Purce (74' 34 - Khyah Harper), 9 - Esther González, 13 - Ella Stevens; 10 - Geyse (74' 90 - Stella Nyamekye)

Unused substitutes: 12 - Ryan Campbell (GK), 26 - Tyler McCamey (GK);, 17 - Mak Whitham, 24 - Emerson Elgin,

Head coach: Juan Carlos Amorós

San Diego Wave FC (4-3-3): 1 - Kailen Shariden (GK) (c); 14 - Kristen McNabb, 3 - Trinity Armstrong, 75 -- Perle Morroni, 6 - Hanna Lundkvist; 11 - Gia Corley (89' 15 - Makenzy Robbe), 21 - Savannah McCaskill, 10 - Kenza Dali; 20 - Delphine Cascarino, 9 (61' 19 - Kyra Carusa) - Adriana Leon, 17 - Kimmi Ascanio (84' 25 - Melanie Barcenas)

Unused substitutes: 31 - DiDi Haracic (GK); 7 - Maria Sanchez, 23 - Nya Harrison, 28 - Jordan Fusco, 30 - Daniela Arias

Head coach: Jonas Eidevall

Stats Summary

GFC / SD

Expected Goals: 0.59 / 0.30

Shots: 10 / 6

Shots on Goal: 2 / 2

Saves: 1 / 2

Corner Kicks: 2 / 4

Fouls: 11 / 8

Offside: 0 / 2

Misconduct Summary:

Gotham FC

90'+3 Khyah Harper (Yellow Card - Reckless Offence)

San Diego Wave FC

6' Kenza Dali (Yellow Card - Tactical Foul)

78' Gia Corley (Yellow Card - Tactical Foul)

Officials

Referee: Thomas Snyder

Assistant Referee 1: Tom Felice

Assistant Referee 2: Melissa Beck

4th Official: Robert Cordrey

VAR: Mark Verso

AVAR: Matthew Rodman







