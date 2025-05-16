Forward Mary Long, Defender Katie Scott Named to U.S. Concacaf U-20 Championship Roster

May 16, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

KANSAS CITY - Kansas City Current forward Mary Long and defender Katie Scott have been named to the United States Under-20 National Team which will compete at the 2025 Concacaf U-20 Championship in Alajuela, Costa Rica, from May 29 to June 8, as announced by U.S. Soccer on Friday. The upcoming Concacaf Championship will serve as the qualifier for the expanded 2026 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Poland.

The eight-team 2025 Concacaf Women's U-20 Championship will feature round-robin play within two groups of four teams each. After group play, the group winners and runners-up will advance to the semifinals and qualify for next year's FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup. For the first time, the 2026 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup will feature 24 nations, up from 16 in the previous eight editions of the tournament. The U.S. women have qualified for every FIFA tournament held at this age level.

The USA will play in Group A alongside Guyana, Puerto Rico and host Costa Rica. The team will open the tournament against Guyana on May 30 followed by a matchup versus Puerto Rico on June 1, with both contests kicking off at noon ET. Group play will conclude against Costa Rica on June 3 at 3 p.m. CT. The Group A winner and runner-up will advance to the semifinals on June 6 with the championship final slated for June 8. All matches will be held at Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto.

Players born on or after Jan. 1, 2006, are age-eligible for the 2025 Concacaf Women's U-20 Championship. Long and Scott are two of four National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) professional players on the U-20 roster.

Long was a vital component of the USA's bronze-medal performance at the 2024 FIFA U-17 World Cup where she played in all six matches and earned a start in five. She scored against South Korea in addition to adding an assist and drawing a penalty against Colombia during the group stage. She scored twice in a friendly against Brazil during her first national team call-up for a training camp in preparation of the U-17 World Cup in 2024.

Scott first hit the international circuit with the U.S. U-15 National Team. She helped that squad win the 2022 Concacaf U-15 Championship during her first season with the Stars and Stripes before leading the U-16 team to the French Mondial World Cup title the following year. During her time with the U-17 team in 2024, Scott earned gold at the Concacaf U-17 Championship and bronze at the FIFA U-17 World Cup. Her first international goal came against Panama in the opening match of the Concacaf U-17 Championship.

Long and Scott signed with the Kansas City Current in January 2025 following rookie collegiate stints at Duke and Penn State, respectively. Long tallied three goals and one assist as part of a Blue Devil squad which captured the Atlantic Coast Conference regular season title and advanced to the NCAA College Cup. Scott totaled two goals and two assists - with both goals coming in the NCAA Tournament - during her lone season with the Nittany Lions, guiding them to their second consecutive national quarterfinal appearance.

The Current are back in action tonight to take on the Orlando Pride at Inter&Co Stadium in Florida. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. CT (8 p.m. ET). The match will be broadcast on Prime Video with Mike Watts and Lori Lindsey on the call as well as on NWSL+ with Maura Sheridan and Jamie Kyle Watson calling the match. Jillian Carroll Letrinko and Dave Borchardt will have all the action on 90.9 The Bridge, and fans can tune in to hear the match in English, Spanish or Portuguese on the KC Current App.







