Orlando Pride Falls, 1-0, to Kansas City Current

May 16, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Pride (5-3-1, 16 points) fell to the Kansas City Current (7-2-0, 21 points) via a 1-0 scoreline on Friday evening at Inter&Co Stadium. The loss is the first loss the Pride have suffered to the Current in the last four matchups across all competitions.

In the 69th minute, Brazilian international and Orlando Pride captain Marta became the 16th player in NWSL history to hit 10,000 regular season minutes with one club. In her eight-year career with Orlando, Marta has made 138 appearances for the Pride while also scoring 45 goals and providing 20 assists across all competitions, all of which leads the Club all-time.

Scoring Summary:

52' Temwa Chawinga - KC 1, ORL 0

Forward Temwa Chawinga broke the scoreline in the 56th minute with an unassisted right-footed strike. Defender Izzy Rodriguez sent the ball up the field where it deflected off of a Pride defender and Chawinga slid through for a one-time finish to put Kansas City up one.

Head Coach Seb Hines:

"I thought it was a well-balanced match. I think both teams were trying to figure each other out for long periods of the game. What our players put into that game, the effort, the commitment, the desire, was tremendous. We just fell short today with the result, but I thought the performance was there. Obviously, you never want to lose a game, especially 1-0 at home, but I can't give the players enough compliments for their efforts tonight."

Match Notes:

In the 69th minute, Pride captain Marta achieved the 10,000th regular season minute mark for the Pride. She is the 16th player in NWSL history to achieve this with one club.

Coming on as a second-half substitute, Summer Yates made her return from injury after missing the last four matches.

Head Coach Seb Hines made one change to the starting lineup from the Club's last match, with Emily Sams reentering the Starting XI.

Next Match: The Orlando Pride will hit the road prior to the international break to take on Utah Royals FC on Friday, May 23, at America First Field. That match is set to kick off at 9:30 p.m. ET on NWSL+.







