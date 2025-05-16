Bay FC Returns Home, Welcomes In-State Rival Angel City FC to PayPal Park

May 16, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Bay FC returns home to PayPal Park this week following two straight road contests as in-state rival Angel City FC visits the Bay Area. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. PT, with the match set to be broadcast on ION.

Bay FC returns home looking to rebound from a pair of tough defeats. League-leader Kansas City flexed its muscle in Week 8 at CPKC Stadium, finding three goals in the first half. Bay FC didn't go down without a fight, getting one back after the halftime break with their first goal from a set play this season and the first of the year for Penelope Hocking.

Saturday's match is Bay FC's first at home since April 26, a 1-1 draw vs. Seattle Reign. The club has secured four points from three home matches this season, besting Racing Louisville FC at PayPal Park March 22 for its first of two home results.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Bay FC midfielder Caroline Conti: After her assist on Hocking's first score of 2025 Sunday, Conti has three scoring contributions in her club's last five games. She sits in a tie with Joelle Anderson for the club lead in combined goals and assists, and her impact has come in multiple facets of play, off the bench and in the starting XI. She has one contribution each from the run of play, on set pieces, and from the penalty mark.

Angel City FC forward Alyssa and defender Gisele Thompson: The Thompson sisters have caught the league's attention early in 2025, breaking out after showing promise quickly in their young careers. Alyssa's four goals this season is already one away from her career high of five set in 2024, in just seven games played. Gisele has been an anchor of the club's backline early this season, already recording two-thirds of her total minutes logged in 2024 in just eight games, while tallying three scoring contributions.

NEVER OUT OF IT

Through eight games this season Bay FC has only been held scoreless one time, tied for the best mark in the league alongside Kansas City, San Diego, and this week's opponent, Angel City. In the lone game the club was shut out this season - March 28 at Washington - two scores were taken off the board by VAR checks in a strong second half performance.

OPPONENT REPORT

Angel City enters Saturday's match in strong form. In its last three games, the club has scored eight goals, the most of any team in that same span. Its attack is led by A. Thompson alongside Golden Boot contender Riley Tiernan, who's scored five of the club's 15 goals this season. The SoCal side's win over Utah in Week Seven represented its first clean sheet on the season as well, representing a rebound on the defensive side for the club.

HEAD-TO-HEAD HISTORY - BAY vs LA

Each of last season's contests between the two clubs ended in Bay FC victories. Bay FC visited BMO Stadium on opening week in 2024 - the club's inaugural match - and claimed a 1-0 victory in front of 22,000 behind a 17th minute goal from Asisat Oshoala. The SoCal side visited PayPal Park in June, another 1-0 result favoring Bay FC coming after a Tess Boade score in the 33rd minute.

HALFTIME AVAILABILITY WITH COMMISSIONER BERMAN

NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman will be in attendance Saturday at PayPal Park as Bay FC and Angel City face off. The Commissioner will be made available to the media in the press conference room at PayPal Park at halftime.

CELEBRATING AANHPI HERITAGE

Bay FC will host AANHPI Heritage night at PayPal Park Saturday to celebrate the diverse Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander cultures and communities across the Bay Area with exclusive giveaways and feature performances and showcases from local AANHPI artists and groups.

Fans attending the match can grab a special AANHPI Heritage night poster - available to the first 5,000 fans - at entry, try items from a special AANHPI Night menu at select concession locations and take in special performances from local artists and groups from FanFest to the final whistle. Available only at PayPal Park and featured as the Item of the Match, the Bay FC AANHPI Heritage Tee and Collectible Pin is a limited-edition keepsake and available at merchandise stands throughout the stadium.

SENDING THOUGHTS TO SAVY

In Week Seven, Angel City defender Savy King suffered a medical emergency late in her club's contest vs. Utah. Thanks to heroic work by the Angel City medical staff and on-site EMT's, King is in stable condition and underwent a successful procedure earlier this week. In 2024, she was Bay FC's first draft selection in franchise history, being taken second overall before featuring in 18 matches her rookie season. She was traded to Angel City in February prior to the start of the 2025 season. The players from both teams plan to honor Savy with special shirts worn during the National Anthem.







