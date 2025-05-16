What to Watch For, Powered by Verizon, as the Orlando Pride Host the Kansas City Current on Friday

May 16, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







Orlando Pride (5-2-1, 16 points) vs Kansas City Current (6-2-0, 18 points)

When: Friday, May 16, 8:00 p.m. ET

Where: Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, Fla.

TV: Watch on Prime Video

As the Pride host the Current Friday night, here are five things to watch for:

Going Against the Current

The Pride went unbeaten against the Current in all three of the matches the two sides played last season across all competitions. The last time the two sides met in the regular season at Inter&Co Stadium, they played to a scoreless draw. When Orlando and Kansas City played at CPKC, the Pride earned all three points in Kansas City, winning the match 2-1 thanks to goals from Barbra Banda and Marta. All time, the Pride have won once and earned two draws against the Current while playing them at home.

A Swift Current

In the Pride's last match, Prisca Chilufya scored her first career NWSL goal, helping the Pride rescue a point at North Carolina. The goal came in second-half stoppage time off a corner kick, the team's eighth of the match. Angelina sent the corner in and found the head of Chilufya, who was able to flick it on and into the back of the net. The assist was the first of the season for Angelina. Chilufya joined the Pride in the offseason and has played in every regular-season match so far this season.

Staying Current

The last match between the two sides was in the NWSL semifinals at Inter&Co Stadium, with the Pride beating the Current in a 3-2 thriller. The match saw the Current score the first goal of the match before Haley McCutcheon scored to level the match as they headed into halftime. In the second half, the Pride took the lead after Barbra Banda struck a thunderous goal that left the goalkeeper no chance at a save. The third Pride goal came from captain Marta as she sliced and diced the Current defense, capping off three unanswered goals by the Pride. Current was able to pull one back deep into second-half stoppage time, but it proved to be too little too late as the Pride would punch their ticket to the NWSL Championship.

Nonconcurrent

The Pride have seen six different starting lineups this season with multiple players rotating throughout the season. The club has seen 18 different players start in a match so far this season and 23 total players have appeared in a match. Only four players have started in every match so far this season: goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse, midfielder Kerry Abello, and forwards Barbra Banda and Marta. Banda leads the team in minutes played with 719.

1 vs 2. Purple vs Teal. Pride vs Current. Orlando vs KC.

'Current'ly the GOAT

As Pride captain Marta heads into the match, she is just 69 minutes away from hitting the 10,000 minutes played mark in NWSL regular season play. Marta is the club leader in nearly every regular season category, including goals (43), assists (19), games played (122), and minutes played (9,931). In 2025, Marta has played in every match, going the full 90 minutes on four separate occasions.

Milestone Tracker

Marta is one assist away from 20 in her regular-season career.

Defender Kylie Nadaner is four appearances away from 100, becoming just the second player in Pride history to achieve the mark.







