Washington Spirit Forward Chloe Ricketts Called up to U.S. Under-20 Women's National Team

May 16, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington, D.C. - Washington Spirit forward Chloe Ricketts has been called up to the U.S. Under-20 Women's National Team, U.S. Soccer announced today. The team will compete in Group A at the Concacaf Women's U-20 Championship.

Ricketts and the U-20 team will take on Guyana, Puerto Rico and host nation Costa Rica in the group stage of the tournament. Should the U.S. finish in the top two of Group A, the side will advance the semifinal round which will take place on Friday, June 6. The tournament final is scheduled for Sunday, June 8. All tournament matches will be played at Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto in Alajuela, Costa Rica.

United States 2025 Concacaf Women's U-20 Championship Group Stage Schedule:

vs Guyana U-20 | Friday, May 30 at 4 p.m. EDT

vs Puerto Rico U-20 | Sunday, June 1 at 4 p.m. EDT

vs Costa Rica U-20 | Tuesday, June 3 at 7 p.m. EDT

So far in 2025, Ricketts has appeared in eight total matches for the Spirit, providing a reliable attacking threat and helping the side capture the 2025 NWSL Challenge Cup title. Across Ricketts' career thus far, the forward has appeared in 32 matches across all competitions, tallying a goal and an assist across over 1,000 minutes of action. Ricketts was most recently called up to a U.S. youth national team, the U-18 squad, earlier this spring.

The Spirit will take the pitch at home again this Saturday, May 17 when the side faces off with Utah Royals FC in the club's annual Salute to Service match.







