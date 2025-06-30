Washington Spirit Exercises 2026 Options for Andi Sullivan and Gabby Carle

June 30, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington Spirit News Release







Washington, D.C. - The Washington Spirit has exercised the 2026 options on the contracts of midfielder Andi Sullivan and defender Gabby Carle, the club announced today. Sullivan and Carle will continue with the Spirit through their ninth and fourth NWSL seasons next year, respectively.

Sullivan, originally from Lorton, Virginia, was selected by the Spirit with the first overall pick in the 2018 NWSL College Draft and has been with her hometown club ever since. Across 134 total appearances with the Spirit, Sullivan has tallied ten goals and six assists in over 11,000 minutes of action. Sullivan has been a core part of the Spirit for more than half the club's history and was integral in leading the 2021 team to an NWSL Championship victory, the first in the club's history.

Carle joined the Spirit prior to the 2023 season and has since appeared in 67 total matches for the side, seeing over 5,300 minutes of action and tallying three assists from the back line. One of the club's most consistent players across her tenure, Carle has not missed a single regular season or playoff match for the Spirit since the start of 2023. The defender has played a crucial role for the Spirit, helping the side reach the 2024 NWSL Championship and win the 2025 NWSL Challenge Cup.

Fans' next chance to see their favorite Spirit players in action will be at the team's Open Training event next month. Taking place on Saturday, July 19 at George Mason University, fans are invited to come out and watch as the team gears up for the second half of the season. Limited tickets are available here. The Spirit will take the pitch at home again on Sunday, August 3 following the NWSL's July break. Facing off against Portland Thorns FC, the Spirit will host its first-ever Throwback Day at Audi Field. Single match tickets are available.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.