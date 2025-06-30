Gotham FC Announces Roster Updates Ahead of Free Agency Window

June 30, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Gotham FC announced on Monday several roster status updates ahead of the 2026 NWSL free agency period.

Goalkeeper Ryan Campbell, defender Bruninha and forwards Ella Stevens, Khyah Harper and Midge Purce will be unrestricted free agents. Stevens has a mutual option with the club for the 2026 season.

Gotham FC remains in active contract discussions with all five players regarding their futures with the club.

Players may engage in free agency conversations with interested teams starting Tuesday, though they can't join those clubs until the 2026 season and, in the meantime, will continue playing for their current clubs through the remainder of the 2025 campaign.

In addition to the opening of free agency, Gotham FC also confirmed the departures of forward Jéssica Silva, defender Emerson Elgin and goalkeeper Tyler McCamey. Silva and Gotham FC agreed to a six-month contract this past winter, with the forward now free to join another club.

Elgin and McCamey signed short-term replacement player contracts and completed their time with the club following the June 21 win over Bay FC.

Here is a look at Gotham FC's current roster, with contract completion dates in parentheses:

Goalkeepers (3): Ann-Katrin Berger (INTL/2026), Ryan Campbell* (2025), Shelby Hogan (2026)

Defenders (6): Bruninha* (INTL/2025), Jess Carter (2026), Tierna Davidson (2026), Mandy Freeman (2026), Lilly Reale (2027), Emily Sonnett (2026)

Midfielders (8): Sofia Cook (2026), Josefine Hasbo (INTL/2027), Jaelin Howell (2027), Rose Lavelle (2026), Nealy Martin (2026), Stella Nyamekye (INTL/2027), Sarah Schupansky (2026), Taryn Torres (2026)

Forwards (7): Geyse (INTL/LOAN), Esther González (INTL/2027), Khyah Harper* (2025), Gabi Portilho (INTL/2026), Midge Purce* (2025), Ella Stevens* (2025 with mutual option for 2026), Mak Whitham (U18/2028)

