San Diego Wave FC Announce Multi-Year Partnership with Athletic Brewing Company
June 30, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
San Diego Wave FC News Release
SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC today announced a new multi-year partnership with Athletic Brewing Company, America's largest dedicated non-alcoholic brewer, becoming the Club's first Official Non-Alcoholic Beer Partner.
"Athletic Brewing has quickly become a standout in the beverage space, and we're proud to join forces," said Alyssa Haynes, San Diego Wave FC Senior Director of Corporate Partnerships. "As a brand rooted in innovation and community, Athletic Brewing is a perfect fit for our club and our incredible fanbase here in San Diego. Whether you're at Snapdragon Stadium or tuning in from home, we're excited to bring fans a refreshing option that complements the inclusive lifestyle and vibrant spirit of our city."
Athletic Brewing is available at concession stands and premium spaces throughout Snapdragon Stadium. Wave FC fans will get a chance to sample and experience the award-winning non-alcoholic beers at select matches. The brand will also be present at several future fan and community events including Wave FC's upcoming Community Golf Classic.
"We're excited to be named the Official Non-Alcoholic Beer Partner of San Diego Wave FC," said Andrew Katz, Chief Marketing Officer at Athletic Brewing Company. "As a hometown brand, we've witnessed firsthand the energy that pulsates through the stadium on matchday. We're proud to add our award-winning brews to that experience, offering a refreshing way for supporters to savor every thrilling moment. We can't wait to cheer alongside this incredible community for many victories to come."
In addition, Athletic Brewing's logo will be donned on the front of the Club's substitute pinnies. The Wave will also include Athletic Brewing across Club digital channels, collaborating to produce exciting social content with players.
