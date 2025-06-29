Meet the Newest USWNT Call-Up: Lilly Reale

June 29, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Gotham FC defender Lilly Reale

Learn more about #4, on and off the pitch.

You might know her as the 2024 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year. But that's just the start. In this edition of Meet the Team, allow us to introduce you to Lilly Reale.

Meet Lilly Reale

Gotham FC Defender, #4

Hometown: Hingham, Massachusetts

College: UCLA

Fun Fact: Lilly recently received her first senior national team call-up to the USWNT - Let's go, Lilly!

Trophy Shelf: Three-time Defensive Player of the Year (Big 10 and PAC-12), First-Team All-American, 2022 Honda Sport Award recipient, Most Outstanding Defensive Player of 2022 College Cup

GFC: What was it like winning the Division I National Championship in 2022 for UCLA?

Lilly: Winning the Division I National Championship was nothing short of an absolute dream. However, that moment was honestly just the cherry on top of what had been an already extremely fulfilling season.

The culture cultivated and upheld on this team was one that allowed for each person involved to grow, laugh, and enjoy each moment that we shared with one another! Winning is that much more special when it is done with a group that has bought into each other from the beginning. Beyond grateful for my time spent at UCLA.

GFC: How would you describe your style of play?

Lilly: I would describe my style of play as fast-paced, versatile, and gritty.

GFC: When you're not on the field, how do you like to spend your off days?

Lilly: When I'm not on the field, I like to spend my off days in NYC, finding new coffee shops/cafes, or hanging with friends! I love matcha and I'm a big foodie... so I enjoy trying out new recommendations.

GFC: What is something about you that you think would surprise fans?

Lilly: Something about me that I think might surprise fans is that I love yoga! I love how it contrasts with my fast-paced lifestyle and allows me to press pause for a little.

