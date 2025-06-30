Orlando Pride, Viviana Villacorta Exercise Mutual Option for 2026 Season

June 30, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Pride (8-4-1, 25 points) and Viviana Villacorta have agreed to exercise the midfielder's mutual option for the 2026 season, it was announced today.

Villacorta has appeared in 44 matches and recorded one assist since being drafted by the Pride with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2021 NWSL Draft. She made her professional debut during Orlando's 2022 regular season opener and would go on to appear in 15 matches during her rookie campaign. After suffering a season-ending injury in 2023, the UCLA product made her return to the pitch in 2024 and appeared in four matches during the Pride's NWSL Championship run.

TRANSACTION: Orlando Pride and midfielder Viviana Villacorta exercise mutual option for the 2026 season on June 27, 2025.

Viviana Villacorta

Number: 14

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5-7

Born: February 2, 1996

Hometown: Lawndale, California

Citizenship: USA







