Houston Dash Roster Update
June 30, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Houston Dash News Release
HOUSTON - The Houston Dash announced today that forward Ellie Ospeck's short-term contract has concluded.
The forward joined the team earlier this month when she signed a short-term contract on June 12.
The Dash acquired Ospeck following five seasons at the University of Noter Dame, where she made 86 appearances, while recording nine goals and 15 assists. She helped the Fighting Irish qualify for the NCAA Tournament in four consecutive seasons, including a run to the quarterfinal in 2024.
The California native led the team with a career-best eight assists as a graduate student in 2024 and earned multiple academic honors, including three ACC All-Academic Team selections and 2023 CSC Academic All-District honors. She was named ACC Offensive Player of the Week on October 10, 2023, after a two-game stretch in which she notched five assists tying the highest single-game assist performance by an ACC player.
National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 30, 2025
- Houston Dash Roster Update - Houston Dash
- Orlando Pride Signs Midfielder Ally Lemos to New Contract - Orlando Pride
- Washington Spirit Exercises 2026 Options for Andi Sullivan and Gabby Carle - Washington Spirit
- Angel City Football Club Part Ways with Defender Hannah Johnson and Goalkeeper Bre Norris Ahead of 2025 NWSL Free Agency Window - Angel City FC
- Houston Dash Signs Goalkeeper Liz Beardsley to New Contract Through 2027 - Houston Dash
- Orlando Pride, Viviana Villacorta Exercise Mutual Option for 2026 Season - Orlando Pride
- San Diego Wave FC Announce Multi-Year Partnership with Athletic Brewing Company - San Diego Wave FC
- Portland Thorns FC Announce Midseason Roster Update - Portland Thorns FC
- Gotham FC to Host 2025-26 Concacaf W Champions Cup Opener at Icahn Stadium - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Gotham FC Announces Roster Updates Ahead of Free Agency Window - NJ/NY Gotham FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Houston Dash Stories
- Houston Dash Roster Update
- Houston Dash Signs Goalkeeper Liz Beardsley to New Contract Through 2027
- Houston Dash Go Down to 10 Players and Fall on the Road to North Carolina
- Houston Dash Midfielder Maggie Graham Named to U.S. U-23 Women's National Team Training Camp Roster
- Houston Dash Travel to North Carolina for Final Match Prior to League Break