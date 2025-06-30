Houston Dash Roster Update

June 30, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Houston Dash News Release







HOUSTON - The Houston Dash announced today that forward Ellie Ospeck's short-term contract has concluded.

The forward joined the team earlier this month when she signed a short-term contract on June 12.

The Dash acquired Ospeck following five seasons at the University of Noter Dame, where she made 86 appearances, while recording nine goals and 15 assists. She helped the Fighting Irish qualify for the NCAA Tournament in four consecutive seasons, including a run to the quarterfinal in 2024.

The California native led the team with a career-best eight assists as a graduate student in 2024 and earned multiple academic honors, including three ACC All-Academic Team selections and 2023 CSC Academic All-District honors. She was named ACC Offensive Player of the Week on October 10, 2023, after a two-game stretch in which she notched five assists tying the highest single-game assist performance by an ACC player.







