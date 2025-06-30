Gotham FC to Host 2025-26 Concacaf W Champions Cup Opener at Icahn Stadium

JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Gotham FC announced Monday that the club will host its opening match of the 2025-26 Concacaf W Champions Cup at Icahn Stadium, taking on CF Monterrey Femenil on Wednesday, Aug. 20. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET.

Gotham FC enters the tournament as the reigning Concacaf W Champions Cup titleholder, having won the inaugural edition on May 24. The championship secured the club's place in both the 2026 FIFA Women's Champions Cup and the first FIFA Women's Club World Cup in 2028- two of the premier international competitions in women's professional soccer.

Tickets for the match are now available through Sports Illustrated Tickets. All tickets are general admission, with seating available on a first-come, first-served basis on matchday. Groups of 10 or more are eligible for discounted tickets. For group sales inquiries, fans can complete this form or email groupsales@gothamfc.com.

As part of their membership benefits, Gotham FC season ticket members will automatically receive tickets for the match and will receive communications from Sports Illustrated Tickets with instructions to claim them.

Gotham FC will begin its title defense against CF Monterrey Femenil, a familiar opponent from last year's group stage. The two clubs played to a scoreless draw in September 2024. Gotham and Monterrey are among five teams in Group B of this year's tournament, along with the Washington Spirit, Vancouver Rise FC Academy and Alianza Women FC.

The group stage of the competition's second edition will run from August to October 2025, with the finals scheduled for May 2026. The Aug. 20 fixture is one of two home matches for Gotham in group play, with the second set for Oct. 1 against the Washington Spirit. The venue for that match will be announced at a later date.

Following the group stage, the top two teams from each group will advance to a centralized final four event featuring the semifinals, third-place match and final. The tournament champion will earn qualification for the 2027 FIFA Women's Champions Cup and the 2028 FIFA Women's Club World Cup.







