Orlando Pride Signs Midfielder Ally Lemos to New Contract

June 30, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Pride (8-4-1, 25 points) and midfielder Ally Lemos have agreed to a new contract through the 2027 season with a mutual option for 2028, it was announced today. Lemos was originally drafted by the Pride in the First Round, No. 9 overall, of the 2024 NWSL Draft and became the fourth-youngest draftee in NWSL history.

"From the moment we drafted her in 2024, we knew Ally possessed special qualities both on and off the pitch. In her rookie season, she demonstrated remarkable maturity and professionalism while contributing to our championship run," VP of Soccer Operations and Sporting Director Haley Carter said. "Her development trajectory has been exceptional, and we're committed to nurturing her growth into one of the league's premier midfielders. This extension reflects our belief in her potential and our investment in building sustainable success around young, talented players like Ally."

Since joining the Pride ahead of the 2024 season, Lemos has appeared in 29 matches, playing a pivotal role in securing both the NWSL Shield and NWSL Championship in her rookie year. The 21-year-old made her professional debut in the Pride's season-opening match at Racing Louisville last year, coming on as a second-half substitute. She later made her first NWSL start in the return match at home against Louisville on May 5.

Before turning professional, Lemos showcased her talent at UCLA, where she started in all 44 matches across two seasons, tallying three goals and 11 assists. In 2023, she earned First-Team All-Pac-12 and All-Pacific Region honors while leading the Bruins in minutes played. During her freshman campaign in 2022, she led the Pac-12 in assists (nine) and earned Second-Team All-Pacific Region honors.

One of her most memorable collegiate moments came in the 2022 NCAA Championship match, when she provided the game-tying assist with just 16 seconds left in regulation, helping UCLA clinch the national title in extra time.

At the international level, Lemos represented the U.S. in the 2024 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup, helping the Americans to a third-place finish.

TRANSACTION: Orlando Pride signs midfielder Ally Lemos to a new contract through the 2027 season with a mutual option for 2028.

Ally Lemos

Number: 30

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5-7

Born: March 4, 2004

Hometown: Glendora, Calif.

Citizenship: USA







National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.