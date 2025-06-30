Angel City Football Club Part Ways with Defender Hannah Johnson and Goalkeeper Bre Norris Ahead of 2025 NWSL Free Agency Window

June 30, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

LOS ANGELES - Today, Angel City Football Club (ACFC) announced that the club has parted ways with defender Hannah Johnson and goalkeeper Bre Norris following the expiration of their roster relief contracts with the club. Johnson and Norris both joined the ACFC as trialists during the 2025 NWSL preseason.

"This club and our players have definitely benefitted from having Hannah and Bre part of the roster and LA community," said ACFC Sporting Director Mark Parsons. "They are both fantastic young professionals and we cannot wait to see what they do next and will be cheering them on."

Johnson made her NWSL debut with ACFC on June 7th in the 62nd minute of the club's match against Chicago Stars FC at BMO Stadium. Coming from Mississippi State with ACFC rookie midfielder Macey Hodge, Johnson tallied 4,924 minutes in 81 match appearances for the Bulldogs in her collegiate career, earning seven goals and 13 assists. Her versatility as a midfielder and forward earned her 2024 SEC All-Tournament Team 2024 SEC Preseason Watchlist selections. In her senior season, Johnson notched assists in the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament.

Norris, who was recently called up to the U-23 Mexico Women's National Team in May, came to the club from the University of Portland, where she earned West Coast Conference (WCC) Goalkeeper of the Year twice in a row (2023, 2024), the first in school history. In her senior season she led the WCC with 79 saves. Norris also earned All-WCC First Team twice (2023, 2024), 2023 United Soccer Coaches All-West Region First Team, and 2023 All-West Region First Team; the first in school history since 1997, and 2021 WCC Freshman of the Year.







