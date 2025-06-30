Houston Dash Signs Goalkeeper Liz Beardsley to New Contract Through 2027
June 30, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Houston Dash News Release
HOUSTON - The Houston Dash and goalkeeper Liz Beardsley agreed to a new contract though the 2027 season with a mutual option for the 2028 season, the team announced today.
Beardsley joined the team earlier this year for preseason as a non-roster invitee and traveled with the team to California to compete in the Coachella Valley Invitational. She later signed a short-term contract throughout the remainder of the 2025 season on May 5.
Before joining the Dash, the Florida native spent the final two seasons of her collegiate career at the University of Maryland, where she recorded 11 clean sheets and 141 saves. As a senior, she started every match and tallied five clean sheets along with 74 saves.
The 22-year-old began her college career at the University of Georgia in 2021, appearing in 15 matches, earning six shutouts and registering 35 saves. The goalkeeper was named to the SEC Academic Honor Roll in her freshman year with the Bulldogs
The Dash return to Shell Energy Stadium on Tuesday, July 8 to host Rayadas de Monterrey in an international friendly. Tickets for the match and all Dash matches are available at HoustonDash.com. Houston returns to league play on Saturday, Aug 2 as they travel to PayPal Park to face Bay FC. Fans can watch that match live on ION.
