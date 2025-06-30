Portland Thorns FC Announce Midseason Roster Update

PORTLAND, Ore. - Portland Thorns FC today provided a midseason roster update ahead of tomorrow's opening of the secondary transfer window and the announcement of 2026 free agents by the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL).

Club options for forward Payton Linnehan and midfielder Olivia Wade-Katoa have not been exercised and will be listed as free agents.

Under the new CBA signed between the NWSL and NWSL Player's Association (NWSLPA), free agents are allowed to negotiate a new contract with any team in the league, including Portland.

The NWSL secondary transfer window opens tomorrow, Tuesday, July 1 and will close on Monday, August 25.

Portland's roster as it stands can be found below by position. Players on the season-ending injury list or on maternity leave do not currently hold an active roster spot.

Goalkeepers (3): Mackenzie Arnold (INTL), Bella Bixby, Morgan Messner

Defenders (6): Daiane (INTL), Sam Hiatt, Isabella Obaze (INTL), Jayden Perry, Reyna Reyes, Kaitlyn Torpey (INTL); Marie Müller (SEI), Nicole Payne (SEI)

Midfielders (7): Carissa Boeckmann, Sam Coffey, Jessie Fleming (INTL), Sophie Hirst, Mallie McKenzie, Olivia Moultrie, Hina Sugita (INTL); Olivia Wade-Katoa (ML)

Forwards (6): Mimi Alidou (INTL), Deyna Castellanos, Payton Linnehan, Alexa Spaanstra, Pietra Tordin, Reilyn Turner; Sophia Wilson (ML), Morgan Weaver (SEI), Caiya Hanks (SEI)







