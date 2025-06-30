Portland Thorns FC Announce Midseason Roster Update
June 30, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Portland Thorns FC News Release
PORTLAND, Ore. - Portland Thorns FC today provided a midseason roster update ahead of tomorrow's opening of the secondary transfer window and the announcement of 2026 free agents by the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL).
Club options for forward Payton Linnehan and midfielder Olivia Wade-Katoa have not been exercised and will be listed as free agents.
Under the new CBA signed between the NWSL and NWSL Player's Association (NWSLPA), free agents are allowed to negotiate a new contract with any team in the league, including Portland.
The NWSL secondary transfer window opens tomorrow, Tuesday, July 1 and will close on Monday, August 25.
Portland's roster as it stands can be found below by position. Players on the season-ending injury list or on maternity leave do not currently hold an active roster spot.
Goalkeepers (3): Mackenzie Arnold (INTL), Bella Bixby, Morgan Messner
Defenders (6): Daiane (INTL), Sam Hiatt, Isabella Obaze (INTL), Jayden Perry, Reyna Reyes, Kaitlyn Torpey (INTL); Marie Müller (SEI), Nicole Payne (SEI)
Midfielders (7): Carissa Boeckmann, Sam Coffey, Jessie Fleming (INTL), Sophie Hirst, Mallie McKenzie, Olivia Moultrie, Hina Sugita (INTL); Olivia Wade-Katoa (ML)
Forwards (6): Mimi Alidou (INTL), Deyna Castellanos, Payton Linnehan, Alexa Spaanstra, Pietra Tordin, Reilyn Turner; Sophia Wilson (ML), Morgan Weaver (SEI), Caiya Hanks (SEI)
National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 30, 2025
- Angel City Football Club Part Ways with Defender Hannah Johnson and Goalkeeper Bre Norris Ahead of 2025 NWSL Free Agency Window - Angel City FC
- Houston Dash Signs Goalkeeper Liz Beardsley to New Contract Through 2027 - Houston Dash
- Orlando Pride, Viviana Villacorta Exercise Mutual Option for 2026 Season - Orlando Pride
- San Diego Wave FC Announce Multi-Year Partnership with Athletic Brewing Company - San Diego Wave FC
- Portland Thorns FC Announce Midseason Roster Update - Portland Thorns FC
- Gotham FC to Host 2025-26 Concacaf W Champions Cup Opener at Icahn Stadium - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Gotham FC Announces Roster Updates Ahead of Free Agency Window - NJ/NY Gotham FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Portland Thorns FC Stories
- Portland Thorns FC Announce Midseason Roster Update
- Portland Thorns FC Defender Marie Müller Signs Contract Extension
- Portland Thorns FC Defeat Chicago Stars FC 1-0 to Remain Unbeaten at Home
- Portland Thorns FC, Goalkeeper Bella Bixby Exercise Mutual Option for 2026 Season
- Thorns Too Sharp at Home: Providence Park Remains League's Best Home Advantage as Portland Extends Unbeaten Streak to Eight